The boom of cannons will echo in the Delaware River Valley near Delhi for the first time in three years when a Civil War reenactment returns to the Delaware County Historical Association the weekend of June 25.
"This is the first reenactment since 2019, so we’re a little nervous about putting on a big event again," DCHA Executive Director Tim Duerden said.
However, Duerden said, he is "really looking forward to it. It’s always a fun event for all ages. Also educational. I know firsthand that this event has promoted an interest in history among kids that perhaps is not possible in the classroom."
He said the event in past years has drawn between 400 and 500 visitors and between 100 and 200 reenactors to the museum's grounds.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. both days on the museum grounds at 46549 state Route 10 in Delhi. On Saturday, June 25, there will be two reenactments, the Retreat at Gettysburg will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the Battle of Chancellorsville will begin at 2:30 p.m. Before each reenactment will be a narrative about the battle. Also on Saturday, there will be a discussion and demonstration of surgical field hospitals, a kids' drill and a "Bright Lights on the Battlefield" event.
On Sunday, June 26, there will be a cannon discussion, an artillery demonstration, a signal corps demonstration, a kids' drill, cavalry drill and a narrative about the Battle of Spotsylvania, followed by a reenactment of that battle.
Both days will feature a kids' scavenger hunt and lunch will be available for purchase. Duerden explained the scavenger hunt "encourages kids to explore the site in search of objects or prizes." It is suitable for kids 4-12 as reading is required, he said.
The event honors the 144th New York State Volunteers, which was the largest and best-known regiment mustered in Delaware County during the Civil War, composed almost entirely of Delaware County residents, a media release said. The 144th was mustered in the late summer of 1862 and "consisted of slightly more than 1,000 soldiers," Duerden said in an email.
"Some Delaware County men served in other regiments," he said. "Particularly those who volunteered before the formation of the 144th in 1862. The late State Senator Charles Cook described the formation of the 144th as being crucial to the creation of the idea of Delaware County; men who had never left their isolated homes and farms realized they were part of a much bigger community once they had joined up with their comrades from other towns and villages in the county."
The bloodiest battle in which the 144th was involved was fought in South Carolina at the end of 1864 — Honey Hill, the release said.
The event is co-hosted by DCHA and the 144th New York Reenactment Group. Participants will include reenactors representing both Union and Confederate troops. In April, Rick Polcaro, co-organizer of the reenactment with LouAnn Smith, said they were seeking people to help with the reenactments.
Polcaro said Friday, "we have about 103 reenactors" participating in next weekend's event and he was looking forward to it.
Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for retired or active military and children 12 and under will be admitted free. For more information, call DCHA at 607-746-3849; email dcha@delhi.net or visit www.dcha-ny.org
