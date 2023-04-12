Otsego County Board of Representative Clark Oliver announced on his Facebook page April 6, he won't seek re-election in November.
Oliver said he will earn his master's in public administration next month and wants "to remain open to any and all career opportunities in and out of the area. I will finish my current term expiring at the end of this year."
The Oneonta resident became the youngest person to be elected to the board in 2019, at age 21, a previous article said. In that article Oliver, who represents the First and Second Wards, said he became interested in politics in 2016, the first year he could vote.
"It was the first opportunity I had to vote," he said in the article. "I didn't really do very much during the 2016 election. ... When that election didn't go the way I expected, I realized I needed to do more."
He became president of the Otsego County Young Democrats, helping lead a coalition of door-knockers and campaigners through several election cycles, the article said. He worked on several political campaigns, winning some and losing some, before deciding to run for office.
"I realized local politics is the most effective way for an individual to make a change in society," he said in the article.
Oliver said the environment is one issue he is passionate about, and he hopes to increase the county's sustainability efforts. He said he is committed to keeping Otsego County's taxes among the lowest in the state.
On his Facebook page, Oliver said, "I was not taken seriously by some upon assuming office at 21-years-old. I felt the palpable skepticism from some of my colleagues and members of the public, and in turn felt the need to prove myself. I worked hard, did my research and toed the line of cordiality and staying true to myself. Within a couple weeks of assuming office, I was thrust into heated debate. From then on, myriad debates would follow, and the need to prove myself was entirely dwarfed by my desire to do the right thing. There was no more line to toe, and I would allow morality and fact to be my guiding light."
He said his tenure saw some healthy debate and disagreement, but also cooperation and collaboration.
"My initial desire to run was motivated by my dissatisfaction and disillusionment with national politics during and after the 2016 election," he said on Facebook. "I thought local government would be more of the same, but I was soon proven wrong."
During his tenure, the board hired a county administrator, started the county ambulance service and kept property taxes low, he said.
"We recovered from a crippling pandemic due to the hard work of all of our county employees, namely those in the DOH," he said.
"I am confident this good work will continue long after I’m gone, as I know Otsego County is in good hands," he said. "I will leave at the end of this year with no regrets, and a great deal of hope for the future."
