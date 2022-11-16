BAINBRIDGE — Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre & Gallery at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
According to a media release, the group continues to be deeply-rooted in tradition but is looking to the future with enthusiasm and anticipation.
The group is reported to have earned significant chart action for its Pinecastle Records release, Bluegrass Troubadour.
Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass play what is described as powerful, unadorned, and intense traditional bluegrass. Their combination of instrumentation and vocals convey the energy and emotion of classic bluegrass and country music.
Paisley’s lead vocals are said to captivate the senses, so much so that many prominent musicians, including Alison Krauss, consider him one of their favorite singers. His voice is known to combine a powerful range with soulful blues resulting in a sound like no one else in bluegrass today.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. and all performances are open seating. Tickets will be available at the door or may be reserved by calling 607-288-3882.
In the art gallery that evening the works of Scott Higby will be displayed. The gallery will be open from 6 p.m. through intermission and is free to the public.
Visit www.jerichoarts.com for more information.
