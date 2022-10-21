SUNY ONEONTA — The Classical Guitar Society of Upper New York State and SUNY Oneonta will present the 22nd annual Classical Guitar Festival Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, at SUNY Oneonta.
According to a media release, members will give recitals from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
A regional concert by Michael Leopold will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. His program “Suove Armonia,” will feature Italian and French theorbo music. The theorbo is described a plucked string instrument of the lute family, with an extended neck and a second pegbox.
Headlining at the festival will be guitarist Berta Rojas who will perform at 7:30 p.m.
A master class will be offered from 10 a.m. until noon Sunday with Rojas, who in addition to continually enriching her own career through international tours and master classes, is firmly committed to furthering and disseminating the classical guitar. A particular focus is on promoting the music of her country, Paraguay, as well as Latin American music more widely, and her ongoing support for the careers of young, upcoming guitarists.
Visit www.cgsuny.org for more information and tickets.
