WALTON — The Whispering Tree will open Music on the Delaware’s 2022-23 Coffeehouse season on Sunday, Sept. 18, with an in-person and livestreamed performance from 6 to 8 p.m.
According to a media release, referred to as “one of the most talented duos to take the stage in NYC” by Deli Magazine, The Whispering Tree includes singer/songwriter Eleanor Kleiner and multi-instrumentalist Elie Bangbour.
Together they craft richly immersive folk-rock brimming with evocative lyrics and panoramic musicality.
The popular pair has twice appeared in the coffeehouse series, once live on the Walton Theatre Coffeehouse stage and in summer 2020, at a zoom-streamed concert.
When they met at music school in London, Kleiner was a singer-songwriter seeking to collaborate, and Bangbour had a reputation of being one of the institution’s most gifted musicians.
At first, the pair had a band mindset, but slowly found freedom in creating as a duo, working together to blossom Eleanor’s song seedlings with a full range of harmonic, instrumental, and arrangement possibilities.
The duo has since recorded several albums, including “Invisible Forces” and “Go Call the Captain. Their recordings are available at www.thewhisper ingtree.com.
Coffeehouse concerts on the second floor of the Walton Theatre are free, with coffee/tea and desserts provided. Donations are gratefully accepted.
Visit www.musiconthedelaware.org for more information and Zoom access.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.