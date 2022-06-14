A third generation dairy farm will host the Delaware County Dairy Discovery Day on Saturday, June 18.
Harmonie Farm, run by Mike, Mark and Andrew Mattson, is about one mile south of Corbett on state Route 30 in the town of Colchester. Mike Mattson said his mother was a romantic and named the farm in the mid-1960s.
"Most of the time we call it 'Hard Money' farm," Mike quipped.
He said his parents bought the vacant farm in 1958 and there were only three buildings on the site. Since then, the family has added four buildings including a free-stall barn and bought four other farms in the valley to expand their production. They farm 450 of the 800 acres they own, Mike said. The hill across the valley has stone quarries and is used for logging, he said.
Harmonie Farm is one of 61 dairy farms left in Delaware County, Barbara Hanselmann, Delaware County Farm Bureau president, said. During a meeting earlier this year, Farm Bureau members decided they wanted to hold an event in the county to educate residents about farming.
"There is a big disconnect between residents and farmers," Andrew said. "We want to show them where their food comes from and how it's made."
Andrew talked about being in a police academy and one day while the recruits were in Downsville at the Department of Environmental Protection's facility, the instructor said they should all go to the farm.
"Almost all were New York City kids and had never been on a farm before," he said. "Two cows gave birth that day."
Andrew said they raise their own calves into milking cows and currently have 36 calves in the calf barn. The farm milks 190 cows and has 375 cows in total, Mike said.
The Mattsons host Downsville third graders every year on their farm, and they volunteered to host Saturday's program, Hanselmann said.
The farm, at 10790 state Highway 30 in Downsville, will host two sessions on Saturday — one at 10 a.m. and one at noon. On Tuesday, Mike, Andrew and Mark discussed possibly changing the milking schedule on Saturday so each group would be able see cows being milked.
In addition to being able to see milking, attendees will be able to learn about cow health, feeding, farm sustainability and farm machinery.
"People are mesmerized by the size and amount of machinery there is on a farm," Hanselmann said. "People will get to see what it looks like and learn what each piece is used for."
Hanselmann said Mike and Mark will discuss the machinery on the farm. Paul Cerosaletti, nutrient management team leader at Delaware County Cornell Cooperative Extension, and Dale Dewing, watershed team leader at Delaware County Cornell Cooperative Extension, will be there to talk about no-till agriculture and other sustainability practices farmers use, she said.
Andrew said a veterinarian from the Delhi Animal Hospital will talk about herd health and what she tests for every two weeks when she visits the farm. He said his uncle will talk about what goes into the cows' feed for better nutrition.
Hanselmann said Ashley Boepple, a nutritionist from Cargill will also talk about feeding cows and nutrition.
Dairy Princess Jillian Hungerford of South Kortright said she will also be there Saturday and people will be able to make their own butter.
Andrew said once the tour is over, people can go back to the station that most interests them and ask questions. The Dairy Farmers of America, the cooperative the Mattson, Hanselmann and Burgin family farms belong to, has donated milk and dairy products for people to try, Hanselmann said. Hungerford said she would also bring some dairy products left over from the Meredith Dairy Festival for people to try.
The Backpack Buddies Program, which sends backpacks full of food home with students at Downsville Central School will offer lunch as a fundraiser, Andrew said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.