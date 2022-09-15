SUNY ONEONTA — Two art exhibits recently opened at SUNY Oneonta.
“Time and Again” by Rhea Nowak will remain on display from now until Oct. 1, in the Project Space Gallery, and “The Maroons: Rebellion” by Ainsley Burrows will be available to see until Oct. 15, in Martin-Mullen Art Gallery.
According to a media release, “Time and Again “ is an exhibit of prints by Nowak, an art professor and director of the college’s Faculty Center.
Showing work created over the past several years, “Time and Again” explores memory, interrupted and restarted flow, questioning the relationships between mark and intention, and creating with an open mind and heart. Frequently impressed on handmade paper, Nowak’s prints combine several printmaking processes. Many of her works incorporate tactile processes like sewing and collage in addition to the inherent physicality of printmaking. The juxtaposition of new and returning plates and blocks allows for connections over a breadth of time and experience. This exhibition demonstrates the elasticity of time and the recurring themes in our experiences.
Rhea Nowak received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Bennington College in printmaking and painting, her Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Connecticut in printmaking and drawing, and a Master Printer Certificate from Il Bisonte in Florence, Italy. Her work has been exhibited in solo and group shows in the United States, Europe, and China.
“The Maroons: Rebellion” features 11 works selected from Burrows’ broader series of the same title. “The Maroons: Rebellion” series, his most prolific to date, includes 125 paintings about the fight for freedom by enslaved Africans in Jamaica. The works reveal a shared history that includes the Middle Passage’s harrowing journey, the Maroons’ resilience in their fight for freedom, and the cultural knowledge that was both retained throughout and adapted to these experiences.
Burrows is a Jamaican-born artist working in Baltimore, Maryland, and Brooklyn. His work explores unwritten histories and the emotional expression of ancestry and contemporary experiences. He utilizes a technique named “Neo-Chaos” to imprint the turbulence of what he perceives onto the canvas.
The Martin-Mullen Art Gallery and Project Space Gallery are free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, when college is in session and during special events.
Visit sunywoneonta.edu/art-department/art-galleries for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.