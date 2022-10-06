The committee charged with reviewing the Oneonta City Charter held its first meeting Wednesday, Oct. 4.
During the meeting City Attorney David Merzig gave the members — Kaytee Lipari-Shue, D-Fourth Ward, Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward and Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward — a copy of the “Revising City Charters In New York State” document from the state Department of State to read. John Rafter, D-Seventh Ward, was absent. Also present were Mayor Mark Drnek and City Administrator Greg Mattice.
Merzig said he helped the council revise the charter 10 years ago and said it was a good idea to review the charter every 10 years. He said things have changed in the past decade and the charter should be updated.
He said when the committee sees something it wants to change, members can give him the information so he can check to see if it is phrased correctly.
Lipari-Shue asked Merzig about the “ripple affect” and how concerned the committee should be.
Merzig explained the ripple affect of changing one thing in the charter may result in “unintended consequences” in other parts of the code. “It’s very important,” he said
During the meeting, Harrington told his fellow committee members to not be afraid to speak up and voice their concerns. “The city charter is the most important legal document in the city,” he said. “Changes will not be made in haste.”
He said changes will be researched and “hard questions” will be asked as members have to think about how the charter will affect all of the residents of the city.
The first topic the committee plans to work on is how ad hoc committees in the city are staffed and run, said Harrington, who chairs the committee. “We want to fix the gray language,” he said.
“The document has a lot of confusing language and I believe heavily in transparency. Anything we do on the benefit of the city should be well known and told to the public,” Harrington said previously. “The city residents deserve careful attention and due diligence in the revision of this charter.”
The committee members agreed they would read the charter and the document about changing charters before the next meeting and bring their concerns to the meeting.
“We’re going to read the charter forwards and backwards and read and understand our homework before we meet again,” Harrington said. He said the first meeting went well.
Harrington said the committee has a six-month deadline, but it could take longer or shorter, depending on how much the committee wants to change. “I don’t want to rush this,” he said.
Once changes to the charter are proposed, there will be public hearings and residents would vote on the changes, Merzig said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer
