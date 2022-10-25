The Oneonta Common Council discussed several resolutions and issues during its Tuesday, Oct. 25, meeting, and said the basketball court would be back at Wilber Park.
At the end of the meeting, the council discussed using $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds it received from Otsego County to refurbish the basketball court at the upper part of Wilber Park, Mayor Mark Drnek said. While the upper basketball court is being refurbished, the hoop and backboard will be put back up at the lower court and there will be a sign asking people to be mindful of the neighbors who border the court, he said.
There was some discussion about the next resolution that established the titles of human resources director, senior human resources specialist and human resources specialist. Council Member Len Carson, R- Fifth Ward, asked if the city’s charter needed to be changed as the human resources director is replacing the personnel director. City Attorney David Merzig said the charter wouldn’t need changing as positions can be added to the city. Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward asked what the job duties entail. City Administrator Greg Mattice said the state Civil Service Commission outlined the different criteria for the positions on its website. Harrington asked if the salary was in the budget. Finance Director Virginia Lee said the job title was modernized and there is funding in the budget to cover the position.
Carson and Harrington abstained from voting on the resolution, while the other six council members – Luke Murphy, D-First Ward, Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, John Rafter, D-Seventh Ward, and Emily Falco, D-Eighth Ward, voted in favor of the resolution.
The council then entered into executive session to discuss the hiring of Joseph Temming as the city’s new human resources director.
When the council returned from the executive session Carson said he felt uncomfortable about voting in favor of the resolution and didn’t feel like he could vote in favor of hiring Temming because he hasn’t passed his Civil Service requirement and doesn’t have a lot of experience. Rissberger said “I completely disagree with that. I put my trust in the staff and city administrator” about Temming’s recommendation. “They reviewed all of the candidates and their resumes.”
Harrington said his holdup was the money. According to the resolution, Temming will receive a base annual salary of $80,000.
Harrington and Carson abstained on the resolution, Falco voted no and Murphy, Davies, Rissberger, Lipari Shue and Rafter voted yes.
The council passed the following resolutions without much discussion:
• Submit a $5.5 million grant to the state Department of Transportation for projects to provide public mass transportation service with the construction of a transit hub and for $400,000 the purchase of three buses, for the 2022-2024 fiscal years and has committed the local share of $589,000.
• Authorize an $8,819 budget transfer within the Airport Fuel Farm Relocation Capital Project H65 to fund the additional engineering costs to re-bid plans to reduce the scope of work for the project design.
• Authorize the mayor to renew the contract with the state Unified Court System for the city’s continued provision for cleaning, minor repair and preventative maintenance services for $40,921 for the 2022-23 year.
• Appoint Matthew Bueche to the position of Maintenance Worker, at a base annual salary of $31,127 (CSEA Grade 4).
• Appoint Brian Hosier to the position of Heavy Equipment Operator, at a base annual salary of $34,950 (CSEA Grade 9).
• Appoint Samuel Revere to the position of Firefighter, at a base annual salary of $39,009 (IAFF Step 1 salary schedule D-2).
• Adopt the ordinance to amend Chapter 300-34 of the Code of the City of Oneonta entitled, “Fraternity, sorority and membership association houses,” which provides revised standards and regulations associated with fraternity, sorority, and membership association houses.
The council also discussed the budget and heard a quarterly staffing update.
