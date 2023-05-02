The Oneonta Common Council voted to repair the ramp to the third tier of the parking garage during its May 2, meeting.
The ramp to the third tier of the parking garage leading to Market Street was closed Monday, March 20, due to structural concerns. Director of Public Works Chris Yacobucci told members of the council during the March 21, meeting that an I-beam on the ramp needs to have supports welded on either side of it, at a cost of $6,000 to $12,000.
Council members asked at the March 21, meeting for an in-depth report about the structure, to see if other costly repairs would be needed prior to the city either rehabilitating or demolishing and rebuilding the structure.
At the April 18, meeting City Administrator Greg Mattice gave an update on the parking garage. He said after a more thorough inspection of the ramp and what repairs needed to be done to open the third tier of the parking garage. He said there were two options. The first is to keep the third tier closed and do some minor repairs at a cost of $1,400 to remove two abandoned deteriorating steel beams that are underneath the ramp. The second option is to do some repairs at a cost of $17,500 to $23,500 in order to open the third tier.
Yacobucci said the repairs would include the $6-$12,000 for the replacement of the steel beam, concrete curb repairs on the southern most concrete curb, reinforcing what is showing deterioration, removing loose metal decking that forms the concrete on the bottom of the deck and removing the two abandoned steel beams. He said it would take six weeks to fix.
Several council members also said during the March 21, meeting the closure of the third tier this summer would give the city information about whether there is enough parking, especially on dates when Main Street is closed for events.
“The experiment can be over now as I can tell you in three short weeks foot traffic is reduced and I have had a significant decrease in sales compared to the last several years at the same time,” Theresa Cyzeski, owner of Theresa’s Emporium, said at the beginning of the May 2, meeting.
Council members also wanted to know when Springbrook would close the Arcade to do its renovations to its building. Mattice said at the May 2, meeting the Arcade would be shut down in June and July. He said it would also be closed in September or October when Springbrook installs an elevator.
Emily Falco, I-Eighth Ward, said she was in favor of repairing ramp so the third tier could be open partially this summer. Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, moved to repair the garage for not more than $24,000. It was approved by Council Members David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, Lipari Shue and Falco. Council Members Luke Murphy, D-First Ward, and Mark Davies, D-Second Ward opposed. Council Member John Rafter, D-Seventh Ward, was absent.
Cyzeski also asked several questions about the parking garage: Was there a feasibility study done and where can she see the study, when will there be a public forum, what are the specific benefits to the community and businesses in regards to the proposed plan and how much money is estimated will be brought in with metered parking?
Mattice said he will post a frequently asked questions section about the parking garage on the city’s website in a few days. Mayor Mark Drnek said the parking ad hoc committee’s minutes are available on the All4Oneonta website.
The council also heard about the new senior center coming to the town from Kimberly Witkowski, executive director of The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, right and board members Barbara Hinkley and Ed Overbey.
Witkowski outlined what The Gathering Place offers in Schoharie County and said the same would be offered in Oneonta. She said since the announcement was made about the expansion to Oneonta, she has received calls from 100 people who will be members at the new site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.