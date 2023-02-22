The Oneonta Common Council discussed term limits of commission members during its Feb. 21 meeting.
The Charter Review Committee brought forward the idea to allow people to serve on a committee, commission or board for more than the three-term limit if they are approved with a super majority vote of the council.
Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward and Chair of the Charter Review Committee, said they were just asking the question. “We have a commission right now we can’t get someone to fill a position,” he said. “I personally went out and asked people if they would like to join.”
Through discussion, it was revealed that a problem came up this past year on the airport commission when Ed May had to leave the commission because his term was up and the mayor hasn’t been able to find a replacement. According to minutes on the Oneonta city website, the commission hasn’t met since March 16, 2022.
Council Member Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, said he was not in favor of the change and was in favor of keeping the term limits. He felt term limits allow the boards to grow and change and not be dominated by one group.
Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, agreed with Davies, and said the city currently has 100 people sitting on ad hoc committees to help the city tackle parking, housing and other issues and didn’t think it would be hard to find someone interested in serving on the airport commission.
Council Members John Rafter, D-Seventh Ward, and Emily Falco, D-Eighth Ward, agreed to keep the term limits.
Rissberger asked if the council could discuss the airport commission during the next meeting as he is interested in what the duties of the commission are and what the charge of the commission is.
The council also discussed whether to allow the city administrator to sign contracts that are under the dollar amount limit in the city’s purchasing policy guidelines, or if it should still be the mayor. The council members agreed the city administrator should be able to sign contracts.
In addition, the council approved:
• A resolution to fix the concession stand at Damaschke Field that sustained water damage in November 2022. The council approved hiring Wilcox Construction Co. of Norwich for $89,595. Insurance will cover all but $25,000, the resolution said.
• Awarding the bid for the Wilber Lake Trail Bridge Purchase Project to the lowest bidder, Pioneer Bridges, a Division of Bailey Bridges, Inc., of Fort Payne, Alabama, for $44,316. The total cost of the bridge is expected to be $110,000, and the city is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to fund the bridge.
• Awarding a bid of $154,504 from Quality Hardwoods of Sidney to purchase timber on city property. The city’s timber agent, Northeast Timber Services of Walton, will receive a 15% commission.
