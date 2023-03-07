The Oneonta Common Council discussed zoning changes to the university zone and voted to take out a bond to improve water quality during its March 7, meeting.
The council continued its discussion of changing parts of the city’s zoning boundaries. During the Feb. 21, meeting, the council discussed a proposal to expand the university zone.
During the Feb. 21, meeting, Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly explained what the changes were between the current districts and the new districts along West, High, Franklin, Cherry, Clinton and Center streets and near SUNY Oneonta. Yerly said the biggest change was removing the MU-2 zone along West Street and making them part of a university zone. The university zone was then broken down into three subsections. University Transect 1 encompasses buildings along Clinton Street and along West Street from the north of Franklin Street to Center Street. University Transect 2 encompasses buildings along West Street from Chestnut Street to Franklin Street. University Transect 3 encompasses all of Hartwick College, SUNY Oneonta and the two apartment complexes near SUNY Oneonta.
Yerly said other changes include what is and isn’t allowed to be built in a university zone, and allowing short-term rentals in the university zone.
Yerly said the council had three options: stick with the zoning as is, reduce the percentages allowed for short-term rentals, or issue special-use permits in the university zone for short-term rentals.
The discussion Tuesday centered around allowing short-term rentals in the university zone. Two apartment complexes, Hillside Commons and Wood Ridge apartments, would be in the new university zone that would allow for short-term rentals. According to Yerly, Hillside Commons issues 10-month leases and Wood Ridge issues 12-month leases followed by month-to-month. The proposal would be to let property owners of apartment complexes or apartment houses in the U zone rent out 75% of their apartments as short-term rentals.
Mayor Mark Drnek said by allowing the apartment complexes to cater to baseball families attending Cooperstown All Star Village, it may take some pressure off of Center City where short-term rentals are taking away from rental housing. He said Hillside Commons could house 60 families per week during the summer and it might take some stress off of other areas of the city.
Council Member Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, said he didn’t think that would deter people from seeking special use permits for short-term rentals at their homes, especially since the baseball village is expanding. “There is no safeguard in this zoning for renters,” he said. “A landlord could evict their tenants and offer short-term rentals.”
Drnek said he didn’t want to see Oneonta to “replicate Milford. No one is living there.”
Yerly said he’s “scoured” the law and there is no way to write in zoning laws that people can’t evict their tenants.
Emily Falco, D-Eighth Ward, asked if the city could charge more for the special use permit to discourage people from turning their homes into short-term rentals during the summer. David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said he did the math and property owners could make more in eight weeks during the summer than they could from a renter for a year.
Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, asked if the zoning could refer to one parcel instead of one building as some apartment complexes have multiple buildings. He also said he didn’t want to take away from small business owners who have put a lot of money into their properties for renovations.
Yerly said he’d look into reducing the percentage and would give council members information about how many parcels would be affected by the change.
The council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of $8,072,625 serial bonds to pay for water system improvements in the city. The improvements include work at the water treatment plant. City Administrator Greg Mattice said the city has received grants from the state through the federal infrastructure bill to pay for the project.
