The Oneonta Common Council discussed becoming a Certified Local Government and changing some zoning near the college campuses during its Nov. 15, meeting.
The council discussed whether to pass a resolution declaring the city a Certified Local Government.
Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, said she was “really excited to see movement on this issue.”
The council discussed the program, which would create an architectural review board. Homeowners living in historic districts in the city would have to appear before renovations could be done to the building.
Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, asked how properties would be included in the historic designation. Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly said it would most likely be the Downtown and Walnut Street historic districts to begin with as they are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Lipari Shue asked if the Sixth Ward would be included. Otsego 2000 is compiling a list of places it thinks should be included in a National Register Yerly said.
Carson asked if people could still replace their windows and doors with energy efficient ones. Yerly said there are some that the State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation recognizes.
The council will discuss the issue further at its next meeting.
The council also discussed whether to allow apartments in the Residental-3 zone to offer short-term housing, or to change the R-3 zone near Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta to a University zone, which already allows for short-term housing.
After a lengthy discussion, which included concerns about apartment complexes changing to short-term rentals and what is allowed in a university zone, the council decided to discuss it further at their Dec. 6, meeting.
The council also appointed the following residents to serve on its redistricting commission: David Hayes First Ward, Susan Lettis Second Ward, Laurie Zimniewicz Third Ward, Gary Herzig, Fourth Ward, Jim Foote Fifth Ward, Bill Shue Sixth Ward, Glenn Pichardo Seventh Ward, and Sean Brunswick Eighth Ward. Former Mayor Herzig will serve as chair of the commission.
According to the resolution, the commission will evaluate the existing ward boundaries for equity and representation in relation to population, and to propose a plan to the Common Council in compliance with the Municipal Home Rule Law within six months of appointment. The council approved the resolution 5-0-1 as Shue abstained. Council members Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward and John Rafter, D-Seventh Ward were absent.
The council entered into executive session to discuss an employee that was included in the budget at about 8:30 p.m. There will be an article in Thursday’s paper about the budget discussion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.