The Oneonta Common Council discussed the 2023 fee schedule and a drone program during its Dec. 20, meeting.
Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, asked if the fees cover the costs of what the fee is paid for. City Administrator Greg Mattice said department heads review the fees every year and make suggestions. However, he said the park fees do not cover the costs, but the city wanted to implement “reasonable” fees.
The fee schedule also introduced a park service fee for people who want to hold events at the city’s parks. The fee is based on the amount of people the event is expected to attract and is as follows:
• Event attracting 250 to 750 people — $495
• Event attracting 751 to 1,250 people — $990
• Event attracting 1,251 to 1,500 people — $1,240
• Event attracting more than 1,500 people — $1,485
• Events requesting nine or more dates — $1,485.
Fire Chief Brian Knapp said fire department provides several services during the Hometown Fourth of July, including an ATV, an engine on standby during the fireworks and EMS in the park.
Also discussed, but not part of the 2023 fees was charging insurance when the fire department responds to a motor vehicle accident. Knapp said the average charge is $250 and if implemented would generate $20,000.
Council Member Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, asked if fees could be implemented during the year, or if they had to be implemented at the beginning of the year. City Attorney David Merzig said the council could change fees at any point during the year.
The fee schedule was approved 7-0. Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, was absent.
The council also discussed implementing a drone program.
Knapp and Director of Public Works Chris Yacobucci explained the advantages of purchasing a drone for the city’s fire department, DPW and police department to share.
Yacobucci said the drone would be useful in finding log jams in streams, surveying city property, its watershed and New Island. He said the drone could also take aerial photographs of the city’s trail systems.
Yacobucci said it could also be used to inspect the upper stories of structures, and said he wished he had a drone when he inspected the roof of the armory rather than using a lift.
“There are a bunch of uses for the fire department,” Knapp said. He said a drone could be sent in during a hazardous materials incident to monitor the air quality and take pictures, “instead of sending in a firefighter.” The thermal imaging camera can be used to help find missing persons. At a brush or grass fire, the drone could be used to see if the fire had advanced up a hill, he said. During a house fire, someone could operate the drone so he could see all sides of the house and the roof to see if there were weaknesses, he said. “It would be another set of eyes,” he said.
The drone could also be used during swift water rescues, he said.
The council was in favor of moving ahead with the purchase and directed the three department heads and Mattice to come up with a drone-use policy between the departments and also include safeguarding the privacy of city residents.
The council approved a resolution to apply for a $25,000 grant through the state Department of Agriculture and Markets for the 2023 Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant Program to expand community gardens in the city. The city will provide a 10% local match for the project, the resolution said.
The council also approved updating the city’s personnel manual and the annual total salary for employees covered by the personnel manual. Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth ward, abstained because a family member is employed by the city. The council also approved the 2023 purchasing policies and procedures manual.
The council also voted to enter into agreements with Otsego and Delaware counties for emergency medical technician training to allow EMT students to ride along on the city’s ambulances.
The council also voted to continue its agreement with Otsego County for assessor services. In the three-year agreement, the city will pay the county $10.20 per parcel for 2023 and a 2% annual inflation adjustment for the years 2024-2026.
