Downtown business owners and residents want a parking garage with three tiers rebuilt.
Theresa Cyzeski, owner of Theresa’s Emporium, gave Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek a petition asking that the new parking garage be three stories during the May 16, Common Council meeting.
“We don’t want to lose 200 more spots,” she said.
The parking garage, which was closed earlier this month due to safety concerns, was discussed at the end of the meeting. City Administrator Greg Mattice gave an overview of the parking garage and its tenant Trailways. Mattice said the city is working on getting a temporary trailer set up at Damaschke Field that will house the business office and have a reception room for people waiting for their bus. The hope is to have it open in three weeks, he said.
Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, asked Trailways owner Jim Mullaney if that would work for him. Mullaney said it should. Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, asked if there would be any overlap between the bus schedule and the Oneonta Outlaws schedule. Mullaney said the last outgoing bus leaves at 6:30 p.m., and the last incoming bus arrives at 8:30 p.m. The bus will pull in and drop off passengers or pick up passengers and leave show it shouldn’t interfere with game days.
In the meantime, Mattice said the city will add 47 parking spaces along Market Street and 47 others will soon open in the Dietz Street lot.
Carson also asked if the city should have a second opinion completed by different structural engineers as Wendel Companies is designing the new garage. Other members of the council thought it might hurt the timeline to get the project done and could impact future state grants if the city doesn’t start work on the parking garage soon.
Harrington asked the audience if they were OK with the demolition of the current garage, which they were, they just wanted a three-tiered parking garage built in its place.
The current plan is to build a two-tiered parking garage and see if private developers would build housing above it. If there are no takers, Carson said he’d like to know how much it would add to the cost to put a roof on the structure.
Also during the meeting, Carol Kiehn Kirkey, who lives on Center Street said she was concerned about the number of loud parties that have taken place in the Wilber Park pavilion over the past year.
In addition to discussing the fate of the parking garage, the council approved the following resolutions:
• Accepting two donations for the Swart-Wilcox House. One donation, totaling $5,340, and another for $1,000 will be used for new shutters on the building.
• Budget transfers of $7,500 were approved to repair the two pillars located at the beginning of Bertus Lauren Drive in Neahwa Park. A majority of the funding, $6,400, will come from the Special Revenue-Bertus Lauren Drive Fund, while the other $1,100 will come from the parks fund, the resolution said.
• Enter into an agreement with the Oneonta Family YMCA to provide summer recreation services at the pool at a cost of $83,700. The city also entered into an agreement with the YMCA to provide Junior Firefighter Program in the amount up to $3,500.
Dean Roberts, owner of Green Earth Health Market, received the Spirit of Oneonta Award from Drnek.
Drnek also recognized the interns from SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College that have helped the city produce marketing material and a podcast and helped in the code compliance office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.