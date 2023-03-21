Petitions against paid parking and rebuilding a smaller parking garage in the city of Oneonta were presented to the Oneonta Common Council on Tuesday, March 21.
Theresa Cyzeski, owner of Theresa’s Emporium, presented signed petitions to Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek. She said there were about 200 signatures. “These have been signed by people that work on Main Street, own businesses, are visitors to our businesses, community members and college students,” she said.
She said she would like to see more transparency from the committee that was assigned to combat the parking issues. “I have checked the city’s webpage on a regular basis and it says TBD. There has been evasion of providing clear answers to a community that is asking for clarity.”
Cyzeski said she asked three questions during the Feb. 21, Common Council meeting she wanted answered in writing and she has not received an answer yet. Those questions were: Was there a feasibility study done taking into account the specific economic and cultural needs of our area? When is the public forum scheduled for? What are the specific benefits to the community and businesses with regard to the proposed plan?
Near the end of the meeting the council discussed the parking garage, as the top tier was closed Monday, March 20, due to structural concerns about the ramp leading to Market Street.
Director of Public Works Chris Yacobucci asked the council if they should go ahead with the structural repairs or wait. He said an I-beam on the ramp needs to have supports welded on either side of it at a cost of $6,000 to $12,000. He said the parking garage itself was structurally sound.
Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, asked what the lag time is to get supplies for the project. Yacobucci answered two to four weeks.
Harrington asked how long it would be before the city receives a conceptional drawing of the proposed new two-tiered garage. “We haven’t given our input or OK on this project yet,” he said. City Administrator Greg Mattice said it would probably be next winter.
Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said the “upper lot is the easiest way to get to Main Street for the elderly and disabled.” He said he would like to either see it repaired or for more parking to be handicapped-designated along Main Street or in the West Street parking lot, as he didn’t know if van-accessible parking would be available on Main Street.
Drnek said by having the top tier closed, it will allow the city to see if a three-tiered garage is needed.
Harrington asked if the garage could be inspected, to see if any other repairs will be needed in the next six months to a year.
During the meeting, the council approved a resolution to repair the Clinton Street and Center Street bridges. The cost to repair the bridges is $911,161, and the city will use state Department of Transportation State Touring Route monies. Eastman Associates, Inc., of Oneonta received the bid.
It also approved having the water fund pay the general fund back $370,000. The money was borrowed from the general fund on Aug. 3, 2021, to fund the Catella Well Raw Water Transmission Main Replacement, the resolution said. The city will use revenues it receives from the sale of timber on its watershed land, which goes into the water fund, to pay the general fund back. The rest of the money for the sale of timber will be used to fund the Community Landscaping Fund, which uses funds to plant trees, do tree trimming and complete landscape design, the resolution said.
