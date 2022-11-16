The Oneonta Common Council set a public hearing for the 2023 tentative budget during its Nov. 15 meeting.
The hearing will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the Common Council Chambers in City Hall on Main Street in Oneonta.
The proposed $17.7 million budget, which can be found on the city's website, contains an increase of about $1.4 million over the 2022 budget. Taxes would be increased 1.91% if approved.
The proposed water budget is $2,991,560, an increase of $161,960 over the 2022 budget. The proposed sewer budget is $2,553,000, an increase of $254,000 over this year's budget.
The complete budget can be found at https://tinyurl.com/26y5uae9.
