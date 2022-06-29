The Oneonta Common Council held a special meeting Wednesday, June 29, and listened to ways to help revitalize the Downtown area.
Corning architect Elise Johnson-Schmidt of Johnson-Schmidt & Associates, Architects, outlined how Corning revitalized its Market Street area. In addition to helping businesses in Corning, she said she designed the plans for the Bresee’s building renovation.
She said shop owners historically resided in the upstairs of their buildings, but that isn’t the case any more. However, two age demographics are more inclined to live in apartments over businesses in downtown areas — millennials and senior citizens.
She said 26% of millennials do not have a driver’s license and want to live in downtown areas close to stores and businesses. She said senior citizens want to downsize but still live in the neighborhood.
She showed several before and after pictures of properties she has worked on throughout the state and talked about the state and federal tax credits for restoring historic buildings.
If a property is listed in a historic district, the owner can apply for a 20% to 30% tax credit in the state and a 20% federal tax credit, she said. “This includes installing an elevator and HVAC upgrades,” she said. “A person with a $2 million project could get a $1 million reduction in taxes over a 20-year period.”
The tax credits are not eligible on an addition, she said.
She said the property owner can also sell their tax credits to banks.
She said one of the first things Corning did when it revitalized its downtown was to implement parking passes for city residents and business owners in the district. She outlined the first project her company oversaw, the revitalization of the Eckerd Apartments building. She said after the renovations were made the owner held an open house and 500 people toured the apartments. Since then, Corning businesses have created more than 150 apartments downtown.
“Creating upper floor apartments is an investment in the community and an investment in businesses,” she said.
Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, asked Johnson-Schmidt what they could do as a governmental body to help property owners.
Johnson-Schmidt replied the city could enact the state 444A tax code, which according to the state Department of Taxation and Finance website, authorizes a partial exemption from real property taxation for the alteration or rehabilitation of historic property. She also encouraged the city to become a certified local government program through the State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. She also advocated for forming a business improvement district.
After Johnson-Schmidt left, Council Member Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, asked what the next steps were for council members and when they should be discussed.
Mayor Mark Drnek said they could discuss it at the next meeting on July 5. He said he would also send council members a Zoom meeting that was held between business owners and the Glens Falls BID.
Drnek said to send questions to himself or City Administrator Greg Mattice prior to the meeting.
