The Oneonta Common Council will host two public hearings during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The council will hear from residents about the plan to apply for a $12 million grant through the Restore NY Communities Initiative Round 6 Municipal Grant Program for the demolition and reconstruction of the property at 27 Market Street.
The demolition of the building and the new transit hub are estimated to cost $16 million. The grant program requires a local match, which is $4 million, the resolution said.
The second public hearing relates to a change in Common Council meetings, which would allow a member of council to attend the meeting via videoconference “under extraordinary circumstances.” The law is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and would allow council members who has a “disability, illness, caregiving responsibilities, or any other significant or unexpected factor or event which precludes the member’s physical attendance at such meeting” to attend via videoconference, the resolution said.
Earlier this year, the state legislature passed an amendment to Section 103 of the Open Meetings Law that permits public bodies to let their representatives attend meetings by videoconferencing if they pass a resolution doing so.
In addition to the two public hearings, the council will discuss a resolution to change the rules pertaining to off-campus housing for fraternities, sororities and other associations. Council members discussed the resolution during its Sept. 20, meeting and decided it needed further discussion during their next meeting.
“The proposed revision to section 300-34 ‘Fraternity, sorority and membership association houses’ is intended to update and clarify the language to ensure the permitting process satisfies the legislative intent,” city Administrator Greg Mattice said in an email to The Daily Star.
Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly said during the Sept. 20, meeting, “We want to allow the council to be representative of communities that are saturated with fraternity and sorority housing as all members represent a different ward.”
The council will also vote on applying for a $300,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to install electric vehicle charging stations at the parking garage, the agenda said.
According to the agenda, the council will also discuss the lower Wilber Park basketball court.
