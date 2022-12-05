The Oneonta Common Council is scheduled to vote on the 2023 budget, sewer and water rates and parking changes on three streets during its meeting Dec. 6.
The Common Council Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee discussed three intersections in the city during its meeting Nov. 28 — Church and Birch streets, East and Cedar streets and River Street and London Avenue. The committee discussed taking away some parking spots so drivers can see further at the intersections for oncoming traffic.
The changes include removing “No parking anytime” and setback signs along the west side of East Street north of Cedar Street. The setback along the west side of East Street would be 90 feet north of the intersection with Cedar Street. The setback along the east side of East Street would be 70 feet north of the intersection with Cedar Street.
The committee also discussed the intersection of Church and Birch streets and decided to move the setback signs along the west side of Church Street 65 feet north and 50 feet south of the intersection.
The intersection of River Street and London Avenue will result in 120 feet west and 85 feet east setback signs on the south side of River Street intersections.
The committee approved the three changes and the council will vote on those changes at its meeting Tuesday.
The council is also scheduled to vote on the $17.7 million 2023 tentative budget. The budget will fund the operations of the city including the police and fire departments.
The council will also vote to raise $5.1 million in property taxes for the general fund and $540,650 for the library.
Water and sewer rates for 2023 are also scheduled to be voted on.
According to the table provided in the agenda, a household in the city would pay $260 per year, and town residents in the sewer district would pay $390 for with 0-37,000 gallons consumed; $4.42 per 1,000 gallons used for city residents and $6.63 per 1,000 gallons used for town residents for 37,000-75,000 gallons used per year; $5.15 city, $7.72 town for 75,000-195,000 gallons; $5.65 city, $8.48 town for 195,000-397,000 gallons; $6.40 city, $9.60 town for 397,000-599,000 gallons; $7.05 city, $10.59 town for 599,000-793,000 gallons; $7.65 city, $11.47 town for 793,000-995,000 gallons; $8.75 city, $13.13 town for 995,000-3,000,000; and $9.12 city, $13.68 town for more than 3 million gallons.
The proposed water rates are as follows: $238 for city and $304.38 for town residents for 0-37,000 gallons consumed per year; $5.34 per 1,000 gallons used for city residents and $8.01 per 1,000 gallons used for town residents for 37,000-75,000 gallons used per year; $5.42 city, $8.13 town for 75,000-195,000 gallons; $5.96 city, $8.94 town for 195,000-397,000 gallons; $6.67 city, $10.01 town for 397,000-599,000 gallons; $7.28 city, $10.92 town for 599,000-793,000 gallons; $7.93 city, $11.90 town for 793,000-995,000 gallons; $8.62 city, $13.93 town for 995,000-3,000,000; and $9.22 city, $13.83 town for more than 3 million gallons.
The council will also discuss historic preservation and University Zone modification Tuesday.
