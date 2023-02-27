The Community Bank N.A., recently announced two of its branches in Otsego County will close by the end of April.
The two banks scheduled to close are the Milford branch at 101 East Main Street, and the Schenevus branch at 101 Main Street. The two branches will close April 28, the business announced.
"Closing the Schenevus and Milford branches is not a choice that we made lightly," Hal Wentworth, senior vice president for retail banking, said in an email. "We see this change as the best way to efficiently provide services to our customers given trends in retail branch transactions and shifting customer behaviors."
Wentworth said customers who have accounts at the Milford and Schenevus banks can go to nearby branches in Cooperstown, Morris and three in Oneonta. "We look forward to continuing to serve the Schenevus and Milford communities with familiar faces from nearby locations and our digital banking services," he said.
According to a letter mailed to bank customers, the company is also offering customers who have safe deposit boxes a free year at a different location. To take advantage of that offer, customers need to call either the Milford branch at 607-286-3361, or the Schenevus branch at 607-638-9323 before Friday, April 14, for assistance, the letter said.
According to previous Daily Star articles, the Milford branch was the original Wilber Bank, founded by George Wilber's father, David Wilber. George Wilber expanded the bank to Oneonta and other places. Wilber National Bank grew and had 22 branches in operation when it was sold to Community Bank in 2011.
Wentworth said the company "is evaluating options for the buildings and does not have any finite plans at this time."
Community Bank has more than 200 branches throughout New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts. Within the past two years, Community Bank has also closed branches in Otego, Downsville and Fleischmanns.
