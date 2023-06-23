According to a state comptroller’s report, Afton Central School District did not effectively manage their fund balance from 2019 through the 2022-23 school year.
Auditors examined district records from July 1, 2019 through October 31, 2022. According to the report, the district “levied more taxes than needed to fund operations and were not transparent with taxpayers.”
The audit report says the board, superintendent, and district treasurer are responsible for developing the annual budget.
The audit found the following:
- The Board annually overestimated appropriations from fiscal years 2019-20 through 2021-22 by an average of $1.1 million or 7 percent.
- Surplus fund balance exceeded the 4 percent statutory limit in each of the last three fiscal years by approximately $2.9 million (17.5%) to $5.6 million (31.5%).
- The Board unnecessarily appropriated fund balance that was not needed, which in effect is a reservation of fund balance that is not provided by statute and circumvents the s
- tatutory limit.
- The District incurred $63,561 in unnecessary interest and other associated costs for the issuance of bond anticipation notes to purchase school buses.
Auditors made the following recommendations:
- Adopt realistic budgets and appropriate fund balance only when needed to fund operations.
- Reduce surplus fund balance to comply with the statutory limit in a manner beneficial to taxpayers.
- Perform a cost-
- benefit analysis and evaluate the financial impact of debt issuance versus using surplus fund balance on District operations.
President of Afton’s Board of Education, Tina Miner-James, responded to the audit via letter. The letter said the board is in agreement with the audit, and “officials had already developed a plan to reduce surplus fund balance”.
