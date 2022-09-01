A recent state Comptroller’s Office audit chided the Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District for having too much money in its fund balance and for not using money from other reserve funds.
Auditors examined the district’s financial records from July 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2021, the report said. Auditors also extended the audit period back to “June 30, 2009 to assess the reasonableness of reserves,” the audit said.
The audit said the board of education and district officials didn’t manage the fund balance effectively, which resulted in the district levying more taxes than needed to fund operations. According to the audit, the board “overestimated appropriations from 2018-19 through 2020-21 by an average of $2.8 million, or 6.6 percent, and appropriated fund balance that was not used.”
The overestimated appropriations made the district’s surplus fund balance exceed the 4% statutory limit in last three fiscal years, the audit said. New York State Real Property Tax Law Section 1318 limits the amount of surplus fund balance a school district can retain to no more than 4% of the following year’s budget, the audit said. Any surplus fund balance must be used to reduce the property tax levy or fund needed reserves, the audit said.
According to the audit, “three of the district’s reserves were not reasonably funded or used in the last three years.” The unused reserves and the excess fund balance, “resulted in real property tax levies being higher than necessary,” the audit said.
The district overestimated its health insurance premiums, Social Security costs, and special education tuition to private schools and BOCES, the audit said.
The audit said the district estimates how much health insurance premiums will be for the year based on family plan figures, which is the highest potential employer cost. The audit said “when an employee is hired and chooses an individual plan, a two-person plan, or waives health insurance coverage – which happened in several instances during our audit period – the District’s health insurance expenditures are less than what was budgeted.” The district saved approximately an average $360,000 per year in health insurance premiums, the audit said.
The audit also criticized the district for not spending any of its repair reserve funds, which contains about $358,000. The district hasn’t spent any money from the account since the 2008-2009 school year, the audit said. The district also has $1.2 million in its retirement contribution reserve fund and the amount in the fund has remained flat or has increased since its initial funding in 2009-2010, the audit said. The district’s $1 million employee benefit accrued liability reserve fund “has remained flat or increased each year since 2010-11,” the audit said.
Auditors recommended the district develop a plan to reduce its surplus fund balance, adopt budgets that include reasonable estimates and adopt a written reserve policy.
In its letter of response, the district said it prepared its 2020-2021 budget in anticipation of a 20% reduction of state aid as the state told school districts to expect a cut in state aid. The state, however, did not reduce state aid by 20%. The district was prepared to use some of its fund balance in case the reduction did take place, the letter said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were significant programming changes during the past three school years “that resulted in less-than-projected general fund budget expenditures. At the same time, the District received a large (and largely unexpected) infusion of economic stimulus funds linked to pandemic response and recovery,” the letter said. These events caused the fund balance to exceed the 4% cap.
According to the letter, the district said it recently secured voter approval to transfer $4 million in unassigned fund balance to the Capital Reserve Fund. The letter also said the board “approved transfers from the unassigned fund balance to the Teacher’s Retirement Reserve ($274,465), an Insurance Reserve ($500,000), and the Workers’ Compensation Reserve ($75,000).”
The letter also said the district was working on a written reserve policy.
