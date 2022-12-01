A recent audit by the state Comptroller's office revealed the Downsville Central School District didn't make sure claims were properly audited before they were paid.
Auditors reviewed claim packets and claims processed from July 1, 2020 through March 31, 2022.
According to the audit report, auditors reviewed 150 claims packets totaling $870,798 and found claims totaling $700,507 were not properly audited. Findings included:
According to the report, school districts should implement an effective claims audit process that ensures every claim is subject to an independent review and ensures every claim has supporting documentation to determine if it complies with district policies.
The report said the district's "procurement policy outlines the purchasing process for goods and services not required by law to be bid. The procurement policy requires that goods and services not subject to competitive bidding be secured by written requests for proposals, written quotations or verbal quotations, depending on dollar amounts."
The audit said the district paid 36% of its claims before they were audited and 43% of the credit card purchases before they were audited. The report said the district's business manager was unaware the claims were paid before the audit as the district's claims auditor is in a different location.
The report also said the district had inadequate support such as purchase orders, signed receiving slips, properly itemized invoices, or evidence that officials complied with the district’s procurement policy for 45 claims (58%) totaling $571,066 and 133 credit card purchases (45%) totaling $16,325.
Auditors also found a claim for $13,613 for fuel oil was paid twice. "After we informed the Business Manager the claim was paid twice, he contacted the vendor to ensure the District’s account was properly credited," the audit said.
Auditors interviewed board of education members and the district's claims auditor, the report said. Through interviews, auditors found the board did not receive reports from the claims auditor, but instead received notes from the claims auditor when issues arose. The claims auditor said the board didn't ask for reports, the audit said, and
the claims auditor did not receive all of the documentation from district officials to verify if the claims were warranted.
The audit encouraged the district to do the following:
• Ensure checks are mailed after the claims auditor has audited and approved the claims.
• Ensure that all claims contain sufficient supporting documentation before approving them for payment.
• Ensure officials and staff clearly document compliance with the District’s procurement policies and procedures.
In a letter of response, Downsville Superintendent Robert Rhinehart thanked the comptroller's office for the "valuable information and recommendations that allowed the District to quickly put into place additional, and in some cases, new Processes to address concerns related to the Comptroller's auditor's findings."
The letter also said the district hired a new claims auditor in July who was provided with "comprehensive training regarding the importance of their role and how to conduct a thorough audit of the claims."
