An audit by the state comptroller’s office said the town of Smyrna did not always properly audit its claims.
Auditors looked at purchases the town made from Jan. 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, to see whether the town board properly audited its claims.
According to the audit, the town board “did not always properly audit claims prior to approving them for payment.”
According to the audit, every bill submitted to a town is subject to the town board’s review to determine whether it is an appropriate expenditure. The town must also have a procurement policy in place prior to making purchases. The board may, by resolution, allow utilities, such as gas and electric, and postage and freight charges be paid before the next town board meeting, provided the information is presented at the next town board meeting for review, the audit said.
The audit said all the claims reviewed were for legitimate town expenditures. “However, the Board did not ensure that all purchases subject to competitive bid requirements and the Town’s procurement policy were supported with appropriate bids, and verbal and written quotes, as required, and some claims were paid prior to Board audit,” the audit said.
Auditors reviewed purchases totaling 81 of the 173 claims to see if the purchases, which included fuel oil, kerosene and highway materials, were supported with the minimum required number of quotes in accordance with the town’s procurement policy. “The Highway Superintendent could not support he had obtained the minimum number of required quotes for purchases within the claim packets totaling $58,502,” the audit said. “For example, he could not provide quotes for highway materials, vehicle parts and an equipment rental.” Auditors were also not provided information that the purchases were made off state or county contracts, the audit said.
The highway superintendent said the town purchases fuel oil through the Board of Cooperative Educational Services contracts. Auditors said if the town went through the state contract, it could have saved $4,246.
Auditors also said the town paid four claims totaling $1,267 for utility services prior to board approval, though the board did not pass a resolution authorizing that process.
Auditors recommended the town board ensure all submitted claims adhere to competitive bid requirements and the town’s procurement policy before authorizing payment and adopt a resolution allowing for the prepayment of utility services.
Auditors recommended the town highway superintendent comply with competitive bidding requirements and the town’s procurement policy quote requirements and compare quotes from vendors to state and other government contracts.
Smyrna Town Supervisor Michael R. Khoury responded to the audit with a letter dated Dec. 28. In it, Khoury said the town will update its “decades old, outdated procurement policy” in January.
Khoury’s letter also addressed the audit’s critique of the town’s fuel oil vendor. It said the town has used Mirabito Energy products since 2012 as its approved supplier of diesel fuel and kerosene deliveries. “Their service record on fuel quality, uninterrupted deliveries and customer service have made them a valuable partner,” the letter said. “Attempts to change vendors in the past have not been successful. Deliveries were missed and fuel quality suffered.”
The letter said the town would compare pricing and weigh the variables to see if it would be advantageous to go with a different vendor.
The letter also said the town would pass a resolution at its January meeting to allow the town to pay for utilities prior to board meetings.
