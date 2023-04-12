A pair of audits found that the village of Stamford ineffectively budgeted a capital project for a swimming pool and did not properly audit claims.
According to an audit from the state comptrollers office, total costs relating to a project to restore an old pool exceeded the amount received in grant revenues. The total costs "exceeded the grant revenues received by $256,302 and contributed to the declining fund balance in the Village’s general fund," according to the audit.
The report said that the village received a private foundation grant which totaled $2.6 million to construct a new village pool. Auditors looked at reports from November 21, 2019 through August 17, 2022. The audit claims that the board "was not fully transparent to taxpayers about the project’s cost ... and did not prepare a budget for the project to disclose a breakdown of the planned cost or total financing."
According to the report, "In June 2020, the mayor issued a press release on the village’s website that stated that the expected cost of the pool was $1.5 million and would be funded through grants from a private foundation. However, the mayor and board applied for and were approved to receive $2.6 million in grant funding." Further, the audit claims that the board did not properly monitor the project. It says the treasurer "recorded the project’s financial activities in the general fund instead of a separate capital projects fund. Therefore, the treasurer did not prepare adequate monthly financial reports that compared actual revenues and expenditures to board-approved contracts."
The board also did not approve of any of the 14 change orders, which totaled $164,616, according to the report. Instead, "the mayor approved six change orders totaling $123,149. The remaining eight change orders totaling $41,467 were paid without any authorizing signature. Additionally, the village overpaid the construction manager by $14,065 through a voucher without the construction manager submitting a change order to amend the awarded contract amount."
This resulted in the total cost of the project exceeding the grant revenue by $256,302. The audit report said that according to the board's meeting minutes, "the board was aware that the project costs may have exceeded revenues by $50,000. However, board members were unaware of the total project cost and the effect the project costs had on the village’s finances."
Auditors made several recommendations for better project oversight.
The village responded to the audit via letter. The letter acknowledges the recommendations made by the auditors, and says that the village will "utilize project management tools as necessary for the given scale of a project." The letter also said that the village will do a more thorough job of documenting capital projects and providing project milestones in efforts to be more transparent with taxpayers.
A separate audit claims that the village board did not effectively audit claims prior to approving them for payment. The audit looked at reports from June 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022. During the audit period, the board approved 890 claims totaling $8.2 million, according to the report. It claims that disbursements were made for unsupported or improper claims and were not in the taxpayers’ best interest. Specifically, it found issues with 200 claims totaling $1 million in disbursements.
Of the 200 claims, "78 claims totaling $195,545 did not have support that the purchases complied with competitive bidding requirements or the village’s procurement policy, five claims totaling $1,334 included food and alcohol purchases, one claim totaling $700 did not have an itemized receipt and did not follow procurement guidelines, six claims totaling $637 did not have appropriate support, such as an itemized receipt or invoice and 17 claims had sales tax totaling $129." The audit also said that all 11 credit card claims totaling $62,404 were improperly paid.
Auditors recommended that the village "perform a thorough and deliberate audit of claims and ensure that the village personnel involved in the procurement process are aware of, and comply with, statutory bidding requirements and the village’s procurement policy."
The village responded to the audit via letter. The village acknowledged the recommendations and said that the village treasurer has created a credit card use policy. It said they were also in contact with the credit card company, revised the village's procurement policy to "better facilitate claims", and will hold a workshop completing a full review of the new policies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.