A recent state Comptroller’s Office audit of the town of Middleburgh revealed the board did not properly audit claims prior to payment.
Auditors reviewed the financial records of the town from Jan. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2022. Auditors reviewed 184 claims totaling $340,204 and found the board approved all claims without a thorough review; 11 debit card purchases totaling $2,425 were not approved by the board prior to purchase; and four claims $10,064 were approved without evidence of compliance.
Auditors determined all the claims they tested were for appropriate purposes and were adequately supported and approved by the board.
However, the board did not audit the claims correctly, the audit said.
According to the audit, the town clerk would read each claim during a board meeting and the town board would vote to approve the claim without a thorough review. The supervisor, bookkeeper and a town board member told auditors they don’t normally review the claims unless they have questions.
The town uses a debit card with a $1,500 maximum, the audit said. The purchases were not approved prior to the purchase, and two purchases of $817 and $529 were not supported with paperwork. The two purchases were for a toolbox and pump, which were located on site.
Auditors recommended the town board do the following:
• Conduct a thorough and deliberate audit of all claims prior to approving them for payment.
• Adequately document the justification for emergency purchases and for using sole source vendors and the reasons why solicitation of quotes is not in the town’s best interest.
• Discontinue use of the town debit card.
Town officials should also comply with the town’s procurement policy quote requirements.
In a June 26, letter of response, Town Supervisor Wesley Laraway said “We are in agreement with the claims audit process report and we will discontinue the use of the Town of Middleburgh debit card. Our correction action plan will follow after our next Board Meeting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.