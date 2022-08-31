The state Comptroller’s Office recently issued an audit of the Milford Central School District’s management of its fund balance and said the school has too much money saved in its fund balance.
Auditors reviewed financial records of the district from July 1, 2018 through June 30, an audit report said. Auditors found the board of education and district officials did not properly manage fund balance in accordance with statute.
The report said as of June 30, 2021, surplus fund balance exceeded the 4% statutory limit by about $600,000. When the projected unused appropriated fund balance of $720,000 is added back, the recalculated surplus fund balance exceeded the statutory limit by $1.3 million.
New York State Real Property Tax Law Section 1318 limits the amount of surplus fund balance a school district can retain to no more than 4% of the following year’s budget, the audit said. Any surplus fund balance must be used to reduce the property tax levy or fund needed reserves, the audit said.
According to the audit, the district’s business manager told auditors the district didn’t spend as much as it anticipated it would the past two school years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That resulted in the appropriated fund balance not being used.
District officials also told auditors they were going to ask residents of the district to approve a capital fund reserve for future capital projects. However, district officials wanted to wait until a permanent superintendent and principal were hired and a building condition survey was completed before the capital project proposition will go before voters, the report said.
At the end of the 2021-22 school year, auditors said the district used about $20,000 of appropriated fund balance out of the almost $740,000 it thought it was going to use. That made the fund balance $1.3 million. The district appropriated $640,000 of the fund balance to use in the 2022-23 budget, the audit said.
The audit also said the board and district didn’t “develop and adopt a written multiyear financial plan or fund balance policy.” A multiyear financial plan details expected expenses, revenues and fund balance for several years.
Auditors recommended the district reduce its surplus fund balance and develop and adopt a comprehensive written multiyear financial plan and fund balance policy.
In an Aug. 16, letter of response, newly hired Superintendent Kristen Shearer said, “We believe we have been managing the district’s finances in a conservative manner. We budget conservatively to ensure that the district can maintain the financial stability that a District needs for the long term.”
The letter also outlined the district’s corrective action plan. It said the board expects to put before voters a resolution to establish a capital reserve fund. It also said the district used some of the fund balance to offset property taxes for the upcoming school year.
The district will also establish a multiyear financial plan by the end of the school year, the letter said.
