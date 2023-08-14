A state Comptrollers Office audit said the Morris Central School District did not manage its fund balance effectively and overestimated spending.
Auditors examined district records from July 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2022. According to the report, the district overestimated appropriations for fiscal years 2019-2020 through 2021-2022 by an average of 6% or $617,000; exceeded the 4% fund balance statutory limit each fiscal year of the audit, and four of the district’s 10 reserve funds were not reasonably funded or were used to pay related expenditures during the audit.
The audit said the surplus fund balance exceeded the 4% statutory limit in two of the last three fiscal years. New York State Real Property Tax Law Section 1318 limits the amount of surplus fund balance a school district can retain to no more than 4% of the following year’s budget, the audit said. Any surplus fund balance must be used to reduce the property tax levy or fund needed reserves.
According to the audit report, the district overestimated how much money was needed for students with disabilities, health insurance premiums and transportation. The district superintendent and treasurer told auditors the district’s budget included funding for one extra student with disabilities who may need services. “In addition, during the COVID-19 pandemic, some Board of Cooperative Educational Services programs were closed and therefore students did not receive the expected services from these programs,” the audit said. In addition to BOCES not offering some services during the pandemic, the school was remote, which influenced the transportation costs, the audit said.
The district said it budgets for all new hires to take a family insurance plan, however, some do not take that option, which resulted in the surplus, the audit said.
The audit also analyzed 10 reserve funds the district uses. It said the $508,923 in the Retirement Contribution for Employees Reserve was enough to cover three years of payments; the $317,510 in the Unemployment Reserve was enough to cover more than 50 years of unemployment expenditures and the $294,665 in the Employee Benefit Accrued Liability Reserve was $133,249 more than needed to cover the compensated absences.
Auditors recommended the district approve and adopt budgets that include “reasonable” appropriations, find a way to spend down some of the fund balance and review reserve fund balances.
In a letter of response, Superintendent Jamie Maistros said the audit, which focused on the district’s finances during the pandemic, “was unable to fully capture the impact of the pandemic and related regulations on our spending practices, as well as the additional costs incurred in closing the learning loss gaps for our most vulnerable students.”
Maistros said the district has “implemented a gradual and responsible approach to reducing our fund balance,” and has reduced its unassigned fund balance by 59.75%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.