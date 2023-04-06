An audit by the state Comptroller’s Office said the Norwich City School District didn’t track or maintain complete information technology records.
According to a media release from the office of Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, staffers from the office audited records from July 1, 2019 through June 5, 2022, having expanded the audit period “in order to observe inventory at the district.”
Auditors selected 60 total IT assets to confirm their location and ensure they had been properly inventoried.
According to the report, they found that 12% of the sampled assets could not be located. That included two Chromebooks with a total cost of $534, two Chromebooks with an estimated cost of $448 based on recent purchases and one iMac that did not have a cost. They also found that one scanner and one wireless microphone with a combined total cost of $1,449 were not inventoried.
The audit said that officials in the district have not adopted a comprehensive written policy for IT equipment inventory.
Auditors gave several recommendations. They included adopting “a comprehensive written policy to properly track and inventory IT equipment.” They said the policy should include guidance and processes for: maintaining detailed, up-to-date inventory records for all IT equipment, adding new equipment to the inventory, notifying the IT department when equipment is reassigned, lost or stolen, documenting and updating the inventory for equipment disposal, and annually reviewing the physical inventory.
Furthermore, the district should continue attempts to retrieve the devices that were not returned, the report said.
Superintendent Scott Ryan responded to the audit by letter on Jan. 9. In the letter, he said the district is confident in the abilities of the South-Central Regional Center to properly “manage a wide array of IT services, including IT assets management”, but said that they “acknowledge that every process has potential for improvement.” The letter also said that the five missing student devices were “beyond their useful life,” and that the inventory record should have been updated to indicate that they were properly disposed of. In addition, the letter said that the two remaining items could not be traced back to the inventory listings.
The letter also indicated that the district agreed with the auditor’s recommendations and proper revisions will be made.
