A state Comptrollers Office audit revealed the Oxford Academy and Central School did not ensure transportation contracts were monitored in the best interest of taxpayers.
According to a media release from the Comptroller’s Office, auditors reviewed district records from July 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022 and said district officials didn’t: comply with competitive bidding requirements, monitor the district fuel credit card purchases and review district vehicle repair invoices.
The audit said districts should comply with the state General Municipal Law Section 103 that requires competitive bids for purchase contracts in excess of $20,000 and contracts for public work in excess of $35,000. The district can request bids of their own or make purchases using contract awarded by the state Office of General Services, the audit said.
Auditors examined 35 transportation purchase and service contracts, totaling $552,659. The district did purchase two buses, totaling $230,603 through the state contract, however, the other 33 transportation contracts totaling $322,056 were not properly procured and monitored, the audit said. This included $100,330 for gasoline, diesel fuel and tire purchases that were not competitively bid. The audit said the district has used the same fuel credit card vendor since 2010 and as a result, fuel purchases “totaling $77,205 were not competitively procured.” The district also purchased $23,125 worth of tires during the audit period. The audit said the head bus driver additional bus runs resulted in the tire purchases exceeding the $20,000 bidding threshold.
The audit said the district solicited bids for bus and vehicle maintenance and repair services in 2014 and has extended the contract since the bid was approved. The audit said while the district has every right to extend the contract, “using competition and preparing a cost-benefit analysis before a contract is extended would help ensure the extension was cost effective and in the best interest of taxpayers.”
In addition, the audit said district officials did not comply with its own “procurement policy because they could not provide documentation that they obtained the required verbal or written quotes for 29 transportation purchases totaling $42,441.” Those purchases included rain coats for bus drivers, cloud-computer storage subscription, drug testing and annual physicals.
According to the audit, the head bus driver, who makes purchasing decisions, said he was unaware of the district’s procurement policy and used the same vendors as the previous director.
Auditors recommended the district do the following: develop and adopt a fuel credit card policy and enforce the policy; ensure it complies with competitive bidding; ensure documentation is retained for procurements; update and review contracts; and periodically review vehicle repair and maintenance performed by outside vendors.
District Superintendent John Hillis responded in a letter dated May 9, that the district had completed the steps the auditors recommended by Feb. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.