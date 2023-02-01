The town of Roxbury donated thousands of dollars to local not-for-profit organizations without supporting documentation, the state Comptroller's Office said.
The Comptroller's Office audited the town's financial records from Jan. 1, 2021 through June 30, 3022 to determine whether payments from town officials to certain not-for-profit organizations were appropriate municipal expenditures.
Auditors reviewed 25 payments town officials made to not-for-profit organizations, totaling $33,760. Officials did not have supporting documents that 12 payments totaling $10,790 were proper municipal expenditures, the report said. "As a result, neither Town officials nor we can assure taxpayers that these payments were appropriate and not impermissible gifts," the report said.
According to the audit, Article VIII, Section 1 of the state Constitution "generally prohibits towns from loaning or giving money to any private individuals, organizations, associations, or corporations such as not-for-profit organizations, collectively referred to as an entity." However, towns can enter into a contract with not-for-profits for goods or services, but it must documented.
Of the 25 payments approved by the town, auditors were unable to determine if 12 of those payments, totaling $10,790, were for legitimate reasons because there were no supporting documents, the report said.
Two payments, totaling $5,000, were paid to a local service organization. "Officials said the payments were made to reduce the cost of swimming lessons, lifeguarding instructions and classes for Town residents," the report said.
One payment, totaling $2,500, was made to a local service organization, the report said. Officials said the payment provided financial assistance to repair wreaths and buy lights and brackets used on the wreaths as decorations throughout the town.
Five payments, totaling $1,540, were made to two not-for-profit veterans organizations that officials said were for the veteran organization’s general operating expenses.
Two payments, totaling $1,000, were made to a not-for-profit senior club. There was no specific purpose stated for the payments.
Two payments, totaling $750, were made to the county’s historical association as general donations with no specific purpose stated, the report said.
Town officials told auditors they made the payments for the purpose of supporting the local community, the report said. The supervisor said he had consulted with the town attorney, but only for general advice on making donations.
Auditors recommended the town consult with legal counsel in connection with each proposed donation and make sure supporting documentation is included in the town's records.
In a letter written by Roxbury Town Supervisor Allen Hinkley, the town said it agreed with the audit and will form a corrective action plan "so proper procedures can be implemented."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.