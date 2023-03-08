An audit by the state Comptroller’s Office revealed the Schuyler Lake Fire District didn’t do enough to safeguard its assets.
The audit report said the district’s board did not:
• Establish adequate controls over the treasurer’s duties of receiving and disbursing cash, signing checks and maintaining records.
• Audit the treasurer’s records annually.
• Ensure the treasurer filed the district’s required annual document updates for fiscal years 2015 through 2021.
• Complete mandatory fiscal oversight training.
Auditors reviewed the district’s financial records from Jan. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022. It said the treasurer oversaw all of the financial duties: receiving and disbursing cash, signing checks, reconciling bank accounts and maintaining accounting records. While the board received bank statements and financial reports monthly, it did not receive budget-to-actual reports or canceled check images to help ensure financial activities were proper, the audit said.
In addition, the board didn’t complete a yearly audit of the treasurer’s financial records.
Members of the board told auditors they were unaware they should have reviewed the reports and conducted an annual audit of the treasurer, the audit said.
According to the audit, the board also didn’t ensure the treasurer completed and filed annual reports from 2015 through 2021 with the comptroller’s office. The current treasurer said he wasn’t treasurer from 2014 through 2018, but said he had “no excuse as to why the reports were not filed for the other years.”
Since the board didn’t provide the oversight, auditors examined the treasurer’s 2021 and 2022 cash receipts and disbursements, monthly reports and the Dec. 31, 2021 bank reconciliation, the audit said. Auditors determined all of the withdrawals and transfers were properly deposited into another district account. Auditors also found all 27 disbursements, totaling $43,259, were supported for appropriate purposes and approved by the board for payment.
Appointed fire district board members are required to complete fiscal oversight training approved by the comptroller’s office within 270 days of taking office or renewing their office. Only one of Schuyler Lake’s board complied with this requirement, the audit said. The chair of the district’s board said he didn’t know the requirement was after each time taking office and said in the past people have resigned because they didn’t want to take the training.
In a letter of response, Brent Smith, chair of the Schuyler Lake Fire District, said the commissioners are in agreement with the audit, and the board will craft a corrective action plan and submit it to the comptroller’s office.
