A state Comptroller’s audit revealed the village of Sidney board of trustees did not properly monitor the municipal airport or its budget.
According to the audit, the village clerk/treasurer and the board of trustees did not properly monitor selected financial activities. Auditors looked at the village and airport financial reports from June 1, 2020 through June 30, 2022, and also extended the audit period to June 1, 2017, to review interfund advances, delinquent tax collections and airport operations.
As a result, the total general fund balance for fiscal year-end 2021-22 was overstated by $571,719, which impacted the transparency of village financial operations, and taxpayers were not assured the board was effectively monitoring airport operations and financial condition, the audit said.
According to the audit, two people were clerk/treasurer during the audit phase. The current clerk/treasurer was appointed March 7, 2022, and the former clerk/treasurer was hired to assist in the transition, the audit said. The current clerk/treasurer couldn’t answer some questions and referred the auditors to the previous clerk/treasurer. The audit said the clerk/treasurer should provide financial reports to the village board regularly so the board can “make sound financial decisions.”
The board budgeted deficits for the municipal airport for the past five years ranging between $55,000 and $79,000, the audit said. Actual deficits were between $19,638 to $100,183, the audit said. Trustees were not aware what the actual operating deficits were because it “does not review revenue reports throughout the year or periodically analyze whether user charges should be increased,” the audit said. Trustees told auditors they know the airport operates at a deficit, but they want to keep it in the community, the audit said. The deficits put a strain on the village’s budget, the audit said.
The audit also said village officials haven’t “appropriately monitored delinquent tax collections since 2012. While the Clerk-Treasurers maintain a listing of delinquent taxes, as of the end of 2021-22, the Village had $575,182 in outstanding taxes dating back to fiscal year 2011-12 on the books. Officials cannot identify who owes $60,452 of that amount.”
According to the audit, village trustees “told us that the delinquent tax collection process has not been a priority over the last 10 years.” The audit said the clerk/treasurer and deputy clerk are compiling a list of people who owe back taxes.
In addition, the audit said the village overstated its assets by $288,510, and its liabilities by $434,929 during the 2021-22 budget year, resulting in a net increase of the fund balance by $146,419. However, the village reported negative fund balances in two capital project funds and three community development funds totaling $1.4 million as of fiscal year-end 2021-22, the audit said. To make the five funds solvent, about $700,000 of the village’s $1 million fund balance may be needed, the audit said.
The audit also said the clerk/treasurer didn’t submit reports to the state as required by law in a timely fashion. According to the audit, the clerk has not filed the 2021-22 report that was due July 30, 2022.
Auditors recommended the village board do the following:
• Analyze the airport’s revenues and expenditures and take appropriate action to help ensure the airport is self-sufficient.
• Establish procedures to enforce the collection of delinquent real property taxes and periodically review the outcome of those procedures to ensure that they are producing the intended effect or modify the procedures when necessary.
• Make sure the clerk-treasurer provides the necessary monthly reports and submit timely reports to the state.
The audit said the clerk-treasurer should:
• Properly record and report assets and liabilities, and provide monthly reports to the board.
• Ensure interfund advances are paid back to the appropriate funds in a timely manner.
• File the reports needed by the state Comptroller’s office within 60 days after the close of the fiscal year.
In a letter of response, Mayor Raymond Baker Jr., said the village has or will perform the following corrective action plan:
• It reviewed all prior lease agreements at the airport and instituted a new lease agreement for all hangar space at the airport. It instituted new fees and made sure people were up-to-date on their payments. The village board assigned additional monitoring objectives to the airport committee.
• The clerk/treasurer and deputy clerk have sent out delinquent tax notices to all taxpayers who owe outstanding taxes. A second letter was sent which enables the board to commence other proceedings to collect delinquent taxes. All properties that were foreclosed on by the county will be updated on the delinquent tax pendency list to reflect actual amounts received.
• The board is reviewing current projects and their financial needs. The board approved buying new financial software so the clerk’s office can provide up-to-date financial information to department heads and board members.
• The clerk/treasurer is working with the accounting firm that performs the annual village audit to adjust reporting assets and liabilities in conformity with the comptroller’s accepted accounting principles.
• The clerk/treasurer is working with the accounting firm to create separate bank accounts that correspond with revenue and expenditure accounts in the new financial software.
