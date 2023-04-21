A state Comptrollers Office audit revealed the Stamford Central School District did not manage its fund balance effectively and overestimated spending.
According to a media release from the Comptroller’s Office, auditors reviewed district records from July 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2022 and said the board of education overestimated appropriations from 2019-2020 through 2021-2022 fiscal years by an average of $1.4 million, or 14%. The audit said the district planned to use fund balance those years to offset operating deficits, but the district had surpluses those years.
For example, the district overestimated the cost of its Board of Cooperative Educational Services services by an average of $373,047 or 54% and its health insurance premiums by an average of $281,916 or 14%, the audit said. Interviews with the school’s superintendent, business manager and board president revealed the district budgeted for enrolling every new hire into the family health insurance plan. They also said the budget variances for BOCES services were due to the uncertainty of knowing how many students might require these services each year. Auditors suggested looking at previous years to determine what percentage of employees take the family plan when budgeting for health insurance.
The audit said the surplus fund balance exceeded the 4% statutory limit in two of the last three fiscal years. New York State Real Property Tax Law Section 1318 limits the amount of surplus fund balance a school district can retain to no more than 4% of the following year’s budget, the audit said. Any surplus fund balance must be used to reduce the property tax levy or fund needed reserves, the audit said.
The audit also said four of the district’s 11 reserves were not reasonably funded or used to pay related expenditures. “For example, the retirement contributions for employees reserve balance of $602,749 was sufficient to cover expenditures for five years,” the audit said.
Auditors recommended the following:
• Adopt realistic budgets and appropriate fund balance only when needed to fund operations.
• Reduce surplus fund balance to comply with the statutory limit, and use it in a manner that benefits taxpayers.
• Adopt a written reserve policy that establishes optimal or targeted funding levels.
• Discontinue the practice of appropriating fund balance that is not needed or used to finance operations.
• Review reserve fund balances and develop a plan to reduce balances to reasonable levels or use them to fund operations in accordance with applicable statutes.
In a letter of response, school district Superintendent Glen Huot said the district takes a conservative approach to budgeting, the district received unexpected federal funding during the time period due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the audit didn’t take the pandemic into consideration. Huot also said the district was in the process of coming up with a needed capital project and fund balance can be used to offset the costs of a capital project.
Huot also said in the letter the district would come up with a corrective action plan and submit it to the comptroller’s office.
