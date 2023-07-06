A recent state Comptroller’s Office audit of the Town of Tompkins Fire District revealed the board didn’t oversee its finances correctly.
The district in Delaware County provides fire protection and emergency services to residents of the town of Tompkins. It elects a five-member board, which then appoints a treasurer, the audit said.
The treasurer is the district’s chief financial officer and is responsible for receiving, maintaining custody of and distributing funds, recording financial activities and preparing financial reports including the annual report to the Comptroller’s office.
Auditors looked at the financial records of the department from Jan. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2022. The audit was extended until May 10, to see if the annual audits had been submitted, the audit said.
Auditors found the board did not set up controls over the treasurer’s work, audit the treasurer’s records annually or audit the bills before payment and ensure the treasurer filed the annual update document for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. As of May 10, 2023, the 2021 AUD was 435 days late and the 2022 AUD was nine days late.
In addition, two certificates of deposit totaling $75,789, were not recorded in the district’s accounting records. The CDs date back to at least 2014 and were automatically renewed each year.
Because of the limited board oversight, the auditors reviewed all bank transfers during the audit period to make sure funds were deposited in the correct district accounts. Auditors found the 19 bank transfers totaling $911,153 were deposited properly. Auditors looked at all the receipts and disbursements in 2021 and 2022, found “minor deficiencies” and let the district officials know, the audit said.
The audit said the board did not approve paying for 25 claims totaling $7,892 prior to the treasurer paying for them. The claims included purchases for diesel fuel, flares, truck and equipment repairs and utility charges. Utilities can be paid for prior to audit if the board approves a resolution doing so, but no such resolution was passed.
Auditors also found 10 claims totaling $1,787 did not have detailed invoices attached. Items purchased included flares, eye protection, mileage and hotel reimbursements and office supplies. Based on discussions with board members, it was determined the costs were district related and appropriate.
The treasurer and chair of the board told auditors some of the claims paid before board approval were credit card payments. The two contacted the credit card company to change the due date of the card, but the company wouldn’t change the due date, the audit said.
In a letter of response, the district said it accepted the results and was in the process of making changes to its oversight of the treasurer.
