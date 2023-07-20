The state Comptroller’s Office said a former Town of German supervisor did not maintain accurate accounting records and reports.
Auditors reviewed the records spanning from Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2022. According to the audit, the supervisor resigned Dec. 31. The audit was extended to April 12, to review the annual financial report and tax cap form filing status.
According to the audit, the supervisor incorrectly recorded revenues, did not provide budget status reports, filed the annual financial report and tax cap form late with the Comptroller’s Office and did not provide accounting records to the board, which meant the board did not audit the supervisor’s records.
According to the audit, a town supervisor’s job duties include maintaining complete and accurate financial records, ensuring those records provide sufficient detail and that revenues and expenditures, as budgeted and collected or expended, are recorded in the proper fund. Supervisors must provide monthly reports to the town board, including a detailed financial report. They are required by law to submit an annual financial report to the state Comptroller’s Office within 90 days following the close of the fiscal year. They also must submit a property tax cap form that says whether the town exceeded the tax cap or not.
Auditors found that while the supervisor recorded revenues and expenditures in a timely manner, he did not record them in the correct fund. For example, auditors “recalculated the general fund revenues and found almost $1 million of highway fund revenues and $57,000 of fire protection fund revenues were incorrectly recorded in the general fund in the 2020 through 2022 fiscal years,” the audit said.
The supervisor also didn’t give the town board budget status reports or a monthly accounting of all money received and disbursed. This resulted in budget lines that were overspent. For example, in 2022, 11 budget lines were overspent by a total of $162,751 in the general and highway funds. While the general fund budget was not overspent in total in 2022, the highway fund budget was overspent by $98,000.
The supervisor did not file the annual financial reports and tax cap forms in a timely manner.
“As of April 12, 2023, the 2021 and 2022 AFRs had not been filed. Furthermore, the 2019 AFR was filed 187 days late and the 2020 AFR was filed 596 days late,” the audit said.
The 2021 tax cap form was filed 287 days late, the 2022 tax cap form was filed 205 days late and the 2023 tax cap form hadn’t been filed as of April 12, the audit said.
The audit also said the board did not audit the former supervisor’s records.
The audit recommended the supervisor maintain current records and file the reports on time and that the board should audit the supervisor’s records.
Acting Supervisor Patricia Pittsley said in a letter or response that she and members of the board have reviewed the audit and agree with its findings. The letter also said the board and Pittsley have already addressed some of the concerns and will address the remaining concerns and will submit a correction action plan to the Comptroller’s Office within 90 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.