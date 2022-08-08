The state Comptroller’s office said the Unadilla Valley Central School District overcharged neighboring school districts for proving services for their special education students.
According to the audit, the Unadilla Valley school board established an annual nonresident tuition rate of $25,000 per student for the 2018-2019 through 2021-2022 school years.
The audit said the state Education Department establishes the “maximum allowable” nonresident tuition rates “for each school district and allows districts to charge these rates for nonresident special education students. Each rate is based largely on a school district’s cost to educate students in grades K-6 and 7-12 (two separate rates).”
School districts are not allowed to charge more tuition, unless “their accounting records are sufficient to support a higher rate,” the audit said.
According to the audit, the board of education established a tuition rate without considering the state Education Department’s maximum allowable tuition rate.
During the audit period — July 1, 2017 and Dec. 10, 2021 — auditors found the nonresident tuition rate “exceeded SED’s maximum rates for grades K-6 and 7-12 in all school years except 2020-21,” the audit said.
“As a result, the District overcharged the seven school districts by a total of $183,250 for NRT,” the audit said.
Auditors said they asked district officials how the formula was calculated and officials said the rates took into account the salaries and benefits of the teacher and teacher aide in the classroom with a 12:1 students to teacher ratio.
Auditors also said the district officials said “they were unaware of SED’s maximum allowable NRT rate and that the District could not exceed this rate unless its accounting records could support a higher rate. Because the Board and District officials could not support a higher rate, they unknowingly exceeded the maximum allowable rate during four of the five years of our audit period.”
The audit said the district should:
1. Review the NRT rate and ensure an appropriate amount is being charged that does not exceed SED’s rate. If necessary, consult with SED to obtain the guidelines for calculating a higher tuition rate to determine whether the District can support a higher rate with its accounting records.
2. Consult with SED and the District’s legal counsel to determine how to appropriately address the amounts overcharged to the seven school districts.
In a letter of response to the Comptroller’s office, Superintendent Brenton Taylor said district officials worked with the board to develop nonresident special education tuition rates, and said the rates were “well below the DCMO BOCES rate in an effort to provide the best educational services to our resident students, keeping them on campus, and by offering a location for our regional education partners that would provide cost savings to them and their communities.
The letter included a table outlining the savings local districts had compared to the BOCES rate. It said the “total savings for partnering districts using UV equals $114,574.39.
It said the district will work with the state Education Department “in the 2022-2023 school year to advance an improved methodology at Unadilla Valley to better support our special needs students and those within the region supported with our programs.”
