Auditors from the state Comptroller’s office recently returned to the Hancock Fire Department to see if the department had implemented its 2019 corrective action plan.
A letter recently released from the comptroller’s office to to Gregory Gill, president, and the members of the board of directors at the fire department, stated auditors visited the fire department in February to see how the department was doing. According to the 2019 audit, auditors found the following:
“• The Board President (President) did not publicly disclose, in writing, his deemed interest in the oral agreement between his business and the Department. It appears that the President’s business owed the Department at least $3,500.
• Department officials did not ensure collections totaling $75,200 from fundraising activities were adequately supported.
• The Treasurer did not keep adequate documentation for 55 disbursements totaling $38,500.”
The audit recommended that:
• The president should publicly disclose, in writing, his deemed interest in the oral agreement between his business and the department.
• The treasurer should maintain a record of rental payments from the president’s business and other third-party sources and keep documentation for disbursements supporting their legitimacy and board approval.
• The board should ensure there is a formalized agreement with the president’s business for rental payments; periodically perform reviews to determine whether delinquent rental payments are owed to the department, and, if appropriate, consult with legal counsel as to whether any actions should be taken to collect on possible delinquent payments; establish procedures to require more support for collections, such as tickets or duplicate press-numbered receipts; and ensure established procedures are followed including the audit of the treasurer’s records.
• The finance committee should audit the treasurer’s records quarterly. This could include reviewing deposits for completeness or scanning check images and invoices to ensure disbursements are properly supported.
• The membership should issue tickets or duplicate press-numbered receipts for fundraising events where it is practical to do so and ensure two members always count the money received at fundraising events and record and certify the amounts submitted to the treasurer for deposit.
According to the July letter from the Comptroller’s office, the department has implemented only one out of the 10 corrective action plans it set forth in 2019. The only plan fully implemented is the treasurer maintaining rental records between Don Oralls Garage and the department.
The letter said the following corrective actions were partially implemented: keeping documentation for disbursements supporting their legitimacy and board approval; issuing a formalized lease agreement with Don Oralls Garage and the department and dual verification of fundraising receipts.
The letter also said: the president did not publicly disclose the agreement between his business and the department; the board did not conduct yearly audits of the treasurer’s records nor did the finance committee quarterly audit the treasurer’s records; the board did not ensure rent was paid in a timely manner; the board did not establish procedures to require more support for collections; and members did not issue tickets or duplicate press-numbered receipts for fundraising events.
