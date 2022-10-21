ROXBURY — Adeem the Artist will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury
According to a media release, the artist identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns and is sometimes known as Adeem Maria.
A seventh-generation Carolinian, makeshift poet, singer-songwriter, storyteller, and blue-collar artist, they began toiling at their instrument in 2002 and used songwriting as a vehicle to process culture shock, their faith, and later their journey through apostasy.
Blending a homegrown affection for country music, they have created a brand of Americana that pays homage to John Prine and John Darnielle (of The Mountain Goats) in equal parts.
Adeem’s recent album, Cast-Iron Pansexual, weaves a tapestry of words with humor and wit, exploring identity across coalescing subcultures.
Advance sale tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors and students; youths 15 and younger will be admitted for free. Tickets at the door will be $22.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908 for more information and tickets.
