ROXBURY — The Roxbury Arts Group will continue its 2022 performance season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and will feature Chinobay in a concert of contemporary pan-African music at Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury.
According to a media release, Chinobay, whose given name is Herbert Kinobe, is a Ugandan musician, educator and creative arts producer. His work has been described as some of the most exquisite music coming out of Africa today.
Since his youth, he has captivated audiences with powerful world-roots rhythms and melodies that emanate from the diversity of the many traditional instruments he has customized to develop his contemporary sound.
The diverse textures of Chinobay’s music make it soothing, pulsing, meditative, invigorating and intimate — much of it a mix of original and traditional with global influences — but the sounds are uniquely his.
Chinobay’s pan-African ensemble brings together Cameroonian producer and bassist Jonas Yologaza, Nigerian drummer Olaolu Ajibade, and duo national keyboardist William Pefok from Cameroon and Nigeria. Led by Chinobay’s voice and African traditional instruments, i.e. Kora, Kalimba, Endongo and Tama, the band has created a sound of their own, tapping into various global influences with a strong foundation in African roots.
Chinobay’s music and voice augment his educational programs, providing global audiences with a knowledge gateway into Africa.
Through cross-cultural experiences and learning journeys, Chinobay’s outreach introduces Africa’s cultural arts, social studies and stories rarely covered by mainstream media, leading to a heightened understanding of how people connect as humans across cultural and national lines.
Advance sale tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students; youths 15 and younger will be admitted for free. Tickets at the door will be $25.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org, email programs@roxbury artsgroup.org, or call 607-326-7908 for more information and tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.