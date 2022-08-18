District 19 Congressional candidates Republican Marcus Molinaro and Democrat Patrick Ryan discussed national and local topics during a candidate forum Thursday, Aug. 18, just five days before the special election to fill the seat vacated by Antonio Delgado, who was appointed lieutenant governor.
The chambers of commerce of Delaware and Sullivan counties hosted the forum at the Roscoe Beer Company, and residents from both counties were in attendance to ask questions. Residents wrote their questions on index cards, which were then handed to Delaware County Chamber of Commerce President Ray Pucci and Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce President Jaime Schmeiser to be sorted by category. They were given to Moderator Mike Sakell, whoread the questions.
Each candidate was asked to introduce themselves, give background and talk about why they decided to run for the Congressional seat.
Molinaro, who is the Dutchess County executive, said he entered public service at 19, when he ran for and was elected mayor of the village of Tivoli. He was elected to the state Assembly in 2006 and was elected county executive in 2011. He said the county has been able to cut taxes the past eight years.
Ryan, who is the Ulster County executive, was elected to the position in 2019 and said he was able to have town hall meetings in each of the 20 towns in Ulster County before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Ryan is a West Point graduate and served tours in Iraq. He touted tax cuts the county recently passed, including a 50% reduction in the gas tax. “Gas is below $4 a gallon in Ulster County,” he said.
Both said they are running to represent and give a voice to residents living in the 11-county upstate district.
“Upstate New York gets overlooked by every corner of the government,” Molinaro said. “I will immediately get to work to solve the issues impacting residents.”
Ryan said he too, “will get right to work” if elected Tuesday. He said he plans to hold town halls in every county in the district to hear from residents, just like Delgado, did.
Many people submitted questions about the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade and made it a state issue, Sakell said, and asked if the candidates favored a federal law codifying Roe.
Ryan said he “absolutely” favors a federal bill that would make abortion legal in every state. “I risked my life for this country so people would have rights as individuals,” he said.
He said no one should interfere with someone’s “personal health care decision.” He said Roe “served our country well for 50 years” and said, “A vast majority of Americans are in favor of it.”
Molinaro told a personal story about his mother giving birth to a baby in 1972 with a hole in his heart. The baby died died shortly after. “I don’t know what her choice would have been, but I saw the heartbreak and scars left by her loss,” he said.
He said he believed the abortion regulations should be up to individual states. “I do not support imposing the federal will on states,” he said.
However, he also said women should have access to better prenatal and neonatal care everywhere in the U.S.
Another national topic the candidates were asked about was how they would have voted for the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.
Molinaro said he would have voted ‘no’ on the bill, because “it will not result in inflation reduction.” He didn’t think the government should spend so much money, hire 87,000 Internal Revenue Service agents, and didn’t agree with the corporate tax as it would “trickle down” to the consumer.
“It misses the boat,” he said. He said when he became county executive, “We cut the size of the government.” He said property taxes have gone down $5.2 million since he took office and the county eliminated the sales tax on clothing. “We have a more effective government and are fiscally sound,” he said.
Ryan said he supported the legislation and would have voted ‘yes’ because it lowers health care bills and will reduce energy bills. He said he also supported the bill because it makes the 100 biggest companies pay their fair share of taxes.
“Amazon pays noting in taxes, while small businesses pay taxes,” he said. “It’s finally leveling the playing field.”
Both candidates were asked about the partisan divide between the far left and the far right and were asked how they could work with both parties.
Ryan and Molinaro both said they have worked with both parties as county executives to get things accomplished in their respective counties and said they would take that knowledge to Washington, D.C.
The special election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23. The winner will be sworn in Aug. 24 and will finish out Delgado’s term that ends Dec. 31.
The Congressional district boundaries will change Jan. 1. Ryan, who lives in Gardiner, will be seeking the 18th Congressional District. Molinaro said he is “committed to the 19th District,” and is running for the district in November’s election.
The entire forum can be viewed on the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
