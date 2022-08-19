Congressional candidates Marcus Molinaro and Elise Stefanik attended a small business roundtable at the Bank of Cooperstown in Cooperstown on Friday, Aug. 19.
Molinaro is seeking the 19th Congressional District position in the Aug. 23, special election. The district lines will change come January, and the village of Cooperstown will be part of Stefanik’s 21st Congressional District. In addition of Molinaro and Stefanik, State Sen. Peter Oberacker and Assemblyman Chris Tague were in attendance at the roundtable.
Both Molinaro and Stefanik said they wanted to hear the concerns facing small business owners and wanted to know what could be done in Washington, D.C. to help them be successful.
“I wanted to hear what their top issues are and it’s the economy, inflation and gas prices,” Stefanik said. “This is what House Republicans are fighting for.”
Scott White, president of the Bank of Cooperstown, talked about the history of the bank and thanked Stefanik for helping to pass the PPP loan program for small businesses during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the loans saved a lot of small businesses.
White said there is a bill in Congress that would allow business owners more choice in the credit card network market. He said the fees credit card companies charge businesses to allow consumers to use their credit cards hurts small businesses and is in favor of the bill, which would increase competition.
He said 19 states, including New York, allow cannabis sales, however, the Federal government still classifies marijuana as a class A drug, so therefore banks are not allowed to accept deposits from people in the industry.
“The whole industry is a cash-based industry,” he said. “Make it bankable.”
He said he didn’t like the new rule passed by Congress that banks have to report to the Internal Revenue Service customers who have an inflow or outflow of $600.
Stefanik said Republicans fought back against the bill and the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act because it hires 87,000 new IRS agents, who will be going after small businesses.
White said it will be hard for the IRS to hire that many people when there is a shortage of employees nationwide.
“Here at the bank alone we have 16 open positions,” he said. The Bank of Cooperstown is part of Wayne Bank, which has 29 banks in New York and Pennsylvania. He said system-wide, there are 204 openings.
Vincent Johns, who owns Long Acre farm, said finding skilled and unskilled labor is an issue. He said a lot of his crops are picked by machines, but he still needs to find people to run the machines.
Joe Vezza, who owns New York Pizza Company, Bocca Osteria and Upstate Bar & Grill, said it is hard finding employees and said the J1 and H2 Visa program should be expanded.
Veterinarian Bill Johnson of the Leatherstocking Veterinary Group agreed. “I would hire 10 more vets if I could,” he said, but “they’re as rare as Catholic priests.”
He said he hired a veterinarian from the England and it cost $12,000 to get the person’s visa. “There is a brain drain in this country,” he said.
Molinaro said he was in favor of expanding immigration especially for specialized professions and skilled labor.
Stefanik also said she was in favor of making the process easier for J1 and H2 visas.
Steven Smith, owner of G & S Construction, LLC, also said he is looking for skilled labor, especially in the trades.
Oberacker said he is trying to get more funding for BOCES education through the state to encourage kids to enter the trades.
Tague said until this year, he was the only BOCES graduate who was elected to the state legislature.
Agriculture and the 40-hour overtime threshold the state is proposing was also discussed.
Johns said during summer harvest it’s not unusual for him to work 80 to 100 hours per week and said he would have to hire more people to make sure they didn’t go over 40 hours.
Both Molinaro and Stefanik said the overtime threshold would hurt farmers and farmworkers in the state.
After the roundtable discussion, Stefanik and Molinaro held election rallies in Richfield Springs and Cobleskill.
Molinaro said he was ready to help “bring in a change of leadership,” in Washington, D.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.