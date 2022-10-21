Residents living in Otsego County and the town of Pittsfield have been split into different Congressional Districts.
The towns of Milford, Oneonta, Hartwick, New Lisbon, Morris, Laurens, Butternuts, Unadilla, Otego, and Pittsfield’s Election District 1 are in the 19th District.
Pittsfield’s Election District 2, and the towns of Edmeston, Burlington, Otsego, Middlefield, Westford, Maryland, Worcester, Decatur, Roseboom, Cherry Valley, Springfield, Richfield, Winfield, Plainfield and Exeter are in the 21st District.
The 19th District also includes all or parts of the following counties: Columbia, Greene, Ulster, Sullivan, Delaware, Chenango, Broome, Cortland, Tompkins and Tioga.
Dutchess County, where candidate Marcus Molinaro resides, is part of the 18th Congressional District. In May, Molinaro issued a statement why he is still running for the 19th District. “These are all communities I’ve gotten to know well since my gubernatorial run in 2018. I’ve spent countless hours and driven thousands of miles meeting old friends and making new friends in this proposed district,” he said.
Molinaro is the Dutchess County Executive and will run on the Republican and Conservative lines. He was elected to the village of Tivoli board of trustees at age 18 and became its mayor at age 19, a biography on his campaign website said. He has also served one term in the state Assembly.
Molinaro outlined his policies on his website. They include reducing inflation and cost of living, expanding mental healthcare, ending the opioid epidemic and solving the energy crisis. For more information, visit marcforus.com.
He will face Josh Riley of Ithaca on the Democratic and Working Families lines. According to his online biography, Riley is a native of Endicott, a graduate of the College of William & Mary and Harvard Law School. He worked for Congressman Maurice Hinchey. He also was an attorney in the U.S. Senate before moving to Ithaca to set up a private practice.
Riley has listed several priorities on his website, including how to help working families, children in poverty and rural communities, letting women decide their healthcare and supporting law enforcement. For more information, visit joshrileyforcongress.com.
The 21st District includes the Otsego County towns listed above, plus all or parts of the following counties: Schoharie, Washington, Fulton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Herkimer, Lewis, Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Hamilton, Franklin, Essex, Clinton and Warren.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga, is seeking re-election. According to the biography on her website, she was first elected to the House in 2014. She was a member of President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team during the Senate’s first impeachment trial, and she served as a New York co-chair of Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, the website said.
Stefanik has listed several issues on her website, including helping farmers, securing the country’s borders, protecting the environment and cutting taxes. For more information, visit eliseforcongress.com. She is being challenged by Democrat Matt Castelli, of Glens Falls, who will also be on the Moderate line. According to a biography on his website, Castelli grew up near a dairy farm in upstate New York, and became a member of the CIA after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. He served under the Obama and Trump presidencies.
Castelli lists several priorities on his website, including, access to healthcare, reducing costs, keeping the nation safe, protecting American’s freedoms and investing in economic growth. For more information, visit castelliforcongress.com.
