About a dozen people attended a Juneteenth celebration Monday, June 19, in Cooperstown at a church where former slaves celebrated their emancipation in 1827.
New York abolished slavery almost 40 years before President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.
Will Walker, associate professor of history at the Cooperstown Graduate Program, said "we have to recognize slavery was not only a southern issue. It was present in the north, especially New York state, and it was a major driver of our national economy. Not just the southern economy, but our national economy."
Walker said New York was a major player in the slave trade and listed the number of African Americans living in the state. At the end of the 17th century, there were more than 2,000 African Americans living in New York and "almost all of them were enslaved," he said. In 1771, that number was 20,000, which equated to 12% of the population of the colony. In 1790, there were more than 25,000 and 82% were enslaved, he said.
In the Otsego region, there were eight enslaved individuals and in the Canajoharie region, from which part of Otsego County was formed, there were 55 to 96 enslaved individuals in 1790, he said.
Some of those enslaved individuals may have helped build the church where the celebration took place Monday.
First Presbyterian Church and Otsego Town Historian Tom Heitz said an early settler to Cooperstown, Deacon Pomeroy helped found the First Presbyterian Church in the late 1700s. Pomeroy owned nine slaves, he said, and work on the church started by felling the trees and working them into columns for support of the ceiling and formed the principle structure of the church.
"The history records of the church and the village credit two white men for building and designing this structure," Heitz said. "But there's no way they did this by themselves. My guess is that the African American men who helped them handled the horses needed to raise the columns and center them."
He said a deal between the Presbyterians and William Cooper was made for the land on which the church sits, and that the church would become the meeting house for the area where public events would occur.
Heitz said the state legislature passed a law abolishing slavery in New York in 1816, however, slaves would not be freed until July 4, 1827.
When July 4, 1827 was approaching, the village became nervous that something would happen — either the emancipated slaves would rise up and harm white people, or whites would harm black people — so a military unit from Union College in Schenectady was requested to come to quell any violence that might happen.
The military unit was not needed, there was no violence, so after two days the unit marched back to Schenectady.
He said it was important to acknowledge the emancipation event in 1827. "I think it is something that is necessary for us to do," he said. "Is to remember where we came from, how we got here and where we should go."
Rev. LaDana Clark, from ChurchNtheHood in Oneonta, said when she first entered the church six years ago, she could feel the spirits of the people who helped build the church and the Holy Ghost filled her.
"For the ones who helped build and for the ones who later said enough is enough, I want to just couple some more history for the Presbyterian mission," she said. "In the wee hours of the morning of June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans across the state of Texas arose and went out into the dark to the plantation fields. For nearly 350 years, and as long as any living among them had known, it was normal to harvest sugar cane and cotton until their hands dripped with blood."
"What was most cruel about this particular day was they were going out to suffer another day of brutality for an institution that has officially ceased Jan. 1, 1863," she said.
"Before the day's end on June 17, 1865, a battalion of Federal troops led by Gen. Gordon Granger stood on Texas soil and read General Order Number Three," that said all "slaves are free," she said.
Clark said the celebration took about a month to plan and she was grateful for the support she received from the church.
