As reported last week, the Cooperstown Cheese Company recently recalled 1,400 pounds of cheese because it may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Sharon Tomaselli of Cooperstown Cheese Company said Monday, July 31, most of the cheese has already been eaten with “nobody getting sick.”
The company sells its cheese at its Milford store and at between 18 and 20 different farmers markets in the area, she said. It was hard to track down people who purchased the cheese because a majority is sold at farmers markets. At each farmers market there was a poster announcing the recall. She said a couple of the people asked for refunds.
The recall came after the Food and Drug Administration tested the facility and found the bacteria, Tomaselli said. “Listeria was in the facility, but not in the cheese,” she said.
Through testing, the bacteria was found on the floor, the wheels of a cart and on a door handle, but not on surfaces where the cheese was handled nor in the cheese that was tested at least twice, she said. “The first thing we do when we enter is wash our hands,” she said.
The FDA tested June 21 and once the results were found on July 7, the company spent the next three days sanitizing the building, she said. The recall was on cheese purchased, sold or distributed from June 21 through July 10.
Tomaselli said the company is working on ways to keep the wheels on the carts sanitized and isolating paths around the production facility.
She said the FDA finished its investigation and the company has two weeks to respond. “Hopefully they will terminate the recall,” she said.
