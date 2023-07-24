The Cooperstown Cheese Company is recalling 1,400 pounds of cheese because it may be contaminated.
According to a post on the Food and Drug Administration’s website, Cooperstown Cheese Company of Milford is recalling cheese purchased, sold or distributed from June 21 to July 10 because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The cheese was distributed in the state and reached customers through farmers markets, restaurants and retail stores, the website said. In a retail store, the product may be repackaged and wrapped in cellophane or cheese paper or vacuum sealed. The products are labeled as Jersey Girl, Toma Celena and Abbie. At farmers markets, the product is wrapped in cheese paper or plastic. The products found at farmers markets are labeled as Jersey Girl, Toma Celena, SK, Jersey Gold, Marielle, Jersey Girl with garlic/rosemary, Jersey Girl spring onion, Bobby’s got the Blues, Toma Torino, Jersey Gold with garlic, and Abbie. Cut and wrapped, the product would last about two weeks, depending on storage. In restaurants, the products are labeled as Jersey Girl and Toma Celena. All are labeled with Cooperstown Cheese Company labels that contain the company contact information.
The listeria was found through routine environmental testing by the firm and during an FDA inspection, the website said.
The company has ceased production as it and the FDA continue to investigate the problem, the website said.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Consumers who have purchased any of the products can return them to where they were purchased for refund, the website said. For more information, contact Sharon Tomaselli of Cooperstown Cheese Company from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 978-257-4635.
