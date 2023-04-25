A local teacher received an award during the New York State History Day competition Monday, April 24.
Cooperstown Library Media Specialist Michelle Hitchcock received this year’s Junior Division Teacher of the Year award for her work with students across the Catskills region and her “considerate guidance that has helped the program grow,” a media release said.
“Student participation isn’t possible without the dedication of teachers throughout New York who bring this program into their classrooms and schools,” award ceremony emcee Don Wildman said. “This award is sponsored by Patricia Behring through the National History Day office, and the winners will receive $500 and will move on as New York State’s nominees to the National History Day Teacher of the Year competition.”
No local students were selected to go to the National History Day competition.
