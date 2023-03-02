The village of Cooperstown received the first New York Forward grant given by the state, and the village of Sharon Springs received the second one during an announcement at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown on Thursday, March 2.
“I was in south Florida yesterday when the state called and asked if I had any plans for tomorrow,” Sharon Springs Mayor Doug Plummer said. “I was soaking wet on the beach.”
Plummer said he quickly booked a flight back to New York to attend the announcement where he found out from New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez his village will receive a $2.25 million NY Forward program grant.
Rodriguez was there to announce which municipalities received New York Forward grants, and the community that received the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant in the Mohawk Valley economic development region.
In addition to Sharon Springs, Cooperstown will receive a $4.5 million NY Forward grant and the village of Dolgeville, in Herkimer and Fulton counties, will receive $2.25 million NY Forward grant. The town of Kirkland and the village of Clinton will receive the $10 DRI grant, he said.
Rodriguez said Gov. Kathy Hochul started the NY Forward grant program last year because she realized smaller communities were being overlooked for funding. Several smaller towns and villages have applied for DRI funding in the past but were denied, he said.
“When we invest in these communities we can positively change these communities,” Rodriguez said. “At the same moment we can recognize that when communities are overlooked and underinvested in, they struggle. It seems a little bit obvious, but part of that means making sure that we can step up to the plate when we can, pun intended, to make sure that we are investing in all of our communities.”
According to a media release, Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the success of the DRI program and invested $100 million into it. The program will give either two municipalities in each of the state’s 10 economic development region $4.5 million each, or one municipality $4.5 million and two others $2.25 million each. NY Forward serves “smaller communities with historic character that distinguishes them from the larger, more urban central business districts typically funded through DRI,” the release said. NY Forward communities are walkable, less dense areas that serve the immediate local community, and are more local in nature — focusing on the immediately surrounding residential or rural agricultural centric development.
Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said the village had applied for DRI grants for several years, beginning in 2016. “I’m grateful Gov. Hochul thought of the needs of smaller villages,” she said. “We’re a small village on the worldwide stage. Our 1,750 taxpayers have to support the tourists coming to our village. I’m thrilled we’re the first one to get the grant.”
Tillapaugh said the funding will help the village implement projects in its comprehensive plan. “We have many goals,” she said.
Some of Cooperstown’s projects include creating easier access to Hoffman Park from the Baseball Hall of Fame and from state Route 28 to Doubleday Field along Fowler Way, she said. The plans also include helping organizations that hold community events at their venues to upgrade their venues to be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, helping arts organizations and encouraging apartments on upper floors along Main Street.
She said the community will be able to voice its opinions about the proposed improvements.
Plummer said the funding will be “transformative” for his village of 500 residents. “It means so much for our community,” he said. “We applied for the DRI so many times. I didn’t want to apply for this but was encouraged by the state.”
He said the committee working on the application worked until the last possible minute. “We entered the application and clicked send 15 minutes before it was due and it bounced back,” he said. “We hit send again and it went through. This is going to help every community in Schoharie County.”
Plummer said the village, which also gets a lot of tourists, will use the money to make the spa park and museum complex ADA compliant and make upgrades to the museum complex and Klinkhart Hall Arts Center. He said the village wants to set up a community loan program for businesses so they can make improvements to their properties and the funding could be used for years to come. The village will also provide community-wide WiFi, he said.
“People want to live in the country, but also want access to WiFi,” he said.
At the end of the announcement, each municipality was presented a large novelty check, showing the amount it received. Rodriguez said they weren’t going to get the money until their Strategic Investment Plan is completed within six months.
The two villages will work on their plans over the next six months. The Department of State “will provide enhanced technical assistance to better support smaller communities that may have less capacity as part of the NY Forward program and fund projects appropriately scaled to the size of each community,” the release said. Projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects “that elevate specific cultural, historical qualities that enhance the feeling of small-town charm.”
