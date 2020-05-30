After facing years of pressure from Cornell University governance and protesters pushing divestment from fossil fuels, the Cornell University Board of Trustees voted Friday in favor of a moratorium on fossil fuel investments.
The moratorium applies to new private equity and bonds focused on fossil fuels, which make up 4.2% of Cornell’s long-term investments. The investments for the category are expected to decrease to zero over the next five to seven years as the investments mature, according to Bob Howarth, a Cornell professor of ecology and environmental biology who helped lead the divestment efforts and now heads the University Assembly.
Instead of investing in fossil fuels, the university will grow its $6.9 billion endowment portfolio by investing in alternative energy and renewables.
In 2015, Bob Howarth, then a Cornell faculty senator, supported a resolution urging the university to divest from fossil fuels, but the university rejected it.
The moratorium does not apply to indexed and other public equity mandates, such as the S&P 500, where the university is unable to change an index’s composition or direct managers to include or exclude particular securities.
Via AP StoryShare
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.