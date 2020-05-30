After facing years of pressure from Cornell University governance and protesters pushing divestment from fossil fuels, the Cornell University Board of Trustees voted Friday in favor of a moratorium on fossil fuel investments.

The moratorium applies to new private equity and bonds focused on fossil fuels, which make up 4.2% of Cornell’s long-term investments. The investments for the category are expected to decrease to zero over the next five to seven years as the investments mature, according to Bob Howarth, a Cornell professor of ecology and environmental biology who helped lead the divestment efforts and now heads the University Assembly.

Instead of investing in fossil fuels, the university will grow its $6.9 billion endowment portfolio by investing in alternative energy and renewables.

In 2015, Bob Howarth, then a Cornell faculty senator, supported a resolution urging the university to divest from fossil fuels, but the university rejected it.

The moratorium does not apply to indexed and other public equity mandates, such as the S&P 500, where the university is unable to change an index’s composition or direct managers to include or exclude particular securities.

